Mouthwatering 2024 home Test schedule awaits Springboks

The world champions will also face Portugal for the first time in an international match.

A tasty series of matches await Springbok fans in 2024 after SA Rugby announced the schedule.

Two of the Springboks’ biggest rivals both head to South Africa in 2024 for mouth-watering two-Test series, while a brand-new opponent will also make an appearance as the re-crowned World Champions come out of international hibernation from 6 July.

Old foes and fellow Rugby World Cup finalists New Zealand – presently ranked number three in the world – will be back for Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town, while the burgeoning rivalry with Ireland, world number two, sparks the season to life in spectacular fashion in Pretoria and Durban.

Facing Portugal for the first time

The Boks’ July Test schedule will conclude with a clash against emerging nation, Portugal. It will be the first time South Africa take on Os Lobos (the Wolves) in an international match, with the venue set to be confirmed in due course.

Rugby fans will also be able to enjoy a reprise of the 2022 Mbombela Test-week experience when Argentina make a return to the Lowveld for the first time in eight years to conclude the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in September.

The Sprigbok’s away Test schedule will include two matches against the Wallabies in Australia in August, and an away match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship in September, as well as clashes in Europe in November 2024.

The Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024 is:

Saturday, 6 July: SA vs. Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA vs. Ireland (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA vs. Portugal (venue TBC)

Saturday, 31 August: SA vs. New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA vs. New Zealand (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 28 September: SA vs. Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)