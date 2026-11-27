The Allianz Stadium now features a new hybrid surface grown especially over 300km away, with a vast underground network and the latest in pitch technology.

A new hybrid surface at Twickenham will be put to the test when it plays host to six international rugby matches over the Nations Championship finals weekend.

The pitch features natural grass designed to be more sustainable by reducing energy, water and fertiliser use exponentially, claims England’s Rugby Football Union, while a 15-person grounds crew will use data to constantly manage specific areas in need of maintenance.

The pitch will have to survive, with the Springboks and France playing the last match – the tournament final between the top-finishing hemisphere teams – at 6.40pm on Sunday.

Before that, Fiji face Italy (6.40pm), and Ireland take on Australia (10.10pm) on Friday. Wales play Japan (3.10pm), and England face New Zealand (6.40pm) on Saturday, and Scotland face Argentina (3.10pm) in the first game on Sunday.

The RFU visited the Netherlands to look at the latest in pitch tech at stadiums before deciding the surface at England’s home of rugby needed to be torn up to make way for something special.

The surface was grown over several months at a farm in Scunthorpe, and then harvested in the cool temperatures overnight before being transported 322km to Allianz Stadium, where it was laid – all a massive undertaking.

Miles of underground infrastructure allow a closed-loop water system with individual moisture sensors and an enormous storage capacity to sustain the surface around the clock.