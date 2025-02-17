Sharks rookies Hooker and Julius learning from Bok star Am

One of the reasons Jurenzo Julius joined the Sharks was apparently to learn from Springbok stalwarts like Lukhanyo Am.

The Sharks backline gave an impressive performance against the Bulls on the weekend – fruit yielded from a competitive, but synergetic attitude passed on from experience to young talent that bodes well for the future.

Wingers Ethan Hooker and Yaw Penxe, and fullback Jordan Hendrikse, all scored tries on the day while centres Lukhanyo Am and Jurenzo Julius and scrumhalf Grant Williams had their own share of great carries and line breaks as the Sharks claimed a bonus point 29–19 win at Loftus despite losing the scrum and maul battles.

It was enough for Bulls boss Jake White to admit they were outpaced. He said the Sharks were quicker man-for-man and very difficult to catch from behind.

Pace could not be coached, but White said he could prevent similar incidents in future through wise selection, combinations and game plans that prevent gaps from being created in the first place.

Am leads by example

Sharks backline coach Dave Williams was understandably all smiles after the away win that took the Sharks to the top of the URC’s South African shield.

“We knew where their points of pressure were that the Bulls would impose on us,” he said.

“The yellow cards weren’t planned for but the fight the guys showed throughout those 80 minutes was outstanding.”

Williams said Am did very well to come back from injury and play at inside centre instead of his usual outside role.

“He actually asked me to check on him at 60 and I forgot. He went the full 80 minutes at 12 and then into 13 [when Francois Venter replaced Jurenzo Julius after 68 minutes] so I think he did a great job today.”

One of the reasons Julius joined the Sharks

The coach said the 31-year-old Springbok mainstay has imparted much wisdom to 20-year-old Julius and 22-year-old Hooker (who played at wing on Saturday but normally plays at centre).

“I spoke to him [Julius] when he joined the Sharks. One of the reasons he joined was the people he had in that position to learn from.

“I think what Lukhanyo is sharing with him, and Ethan Hooker, is outstanding.”

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has also praised the young pair in the past for their energy and willingness to learn from experienced players as they get more game time while André Esterhuizen is out with a long-term knee injury.