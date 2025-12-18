‘It’s really special’: Fouche thrilled to reach century milestone for Stormers

Stormers stalwart Neethling Fouche considered calling it quits in 2016.

Having nearly quit rugby earlier in his career, Stormers prop Neethling Fouche is excited to be able to bring up his 100-cap milestone for the franchise when he runs onto the Cape Town Stadium pitch to face the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

After a tough start to his senior career at the Bulls, the 32-year-old nearly made the decision to walk away from the game, but he was persuaded by his loved ones to continue, which led to him eventually joining the Stormers in 2018, and as they say, the rest is history.

He even became a Springbok earlier this year, and although he is into the latter years of his career, as a prop he is in the right age bracket where they usually hit the top of their game, so he still has plenty to offer.

“In 2016, I was on the verge of stopping rugby. I was in a very low place. I spoke to my girlfriend at the time, who is now my wife, and she told me to keep going,” explained Fouche.

“My parents said the same. I stayed on for another season and that’s when things started to fall into place again, eventually leading me to the Stormers.

“To do it (reach 100 caps) at home (in Cape Town), in front of friends and family, is really special. It feels like a long time since we played there, and we’re all excited to be back.”

Stormers stalwarts

Fouche said two Stormers stalwarts had played a major part in his development over the years, crediting retired Bok legend Steven Kitshoff and currently injured Bok star Frans Malherbe in helping him get to where he is today.

“Training against Frans and ‘Schips’ (Kitshoff) every day was brutal, but it made me better. I’d walk off feeling finished, but I’d always ask questions. They were never shy to share their knowledge,” said Fouche.

Looking ahead, Fouche was hopeful he would get the chance to add to his one Springbok cap, which he secured against Georgia in Mbombela in July, and he believed he still had plenty to offer both the Stormers and the national team in the coming years.

“It’s a privilege to do what I love. For some of us, a dream like playing for the Springboks happens early, but mostly for tightheads it happens later in life,” said Fouche.

“You really have to pay your school fees. In those first couple of seasons, you get scrummed backwards more than you go forward, but you just keep working and refining the art and the skill of it.”

Fouche will now hope to celebrate in style on Saturday with a Stormers win over the Lions, which would keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.