New schoolboy rugby ‘Derby Series’ — All the fixtures

Three massive matches will get the series under way this Saturday.

Paul Roos Gymnasium and Grey College will feature in the new Derby Series. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South African schoolboy rugby is to be showcased like never before, with the 50 biggest schoolboy clashes set to feature in the spotlight of the King Price Schools Derby Series, which starts this weekend.

Provantage, one of Africa’s largest media and marketing companies, and SuperSport Schools will be partnering for the groundbreaking series, with King Price as the title sponsor.

All 50 derbies will be broadcast on the SuperSport Schools’ linear channel 216 on DStv, as well as on the SuperSport Schools App. Every Saturday, one of South Africa’s biggest schoolboy derbies will be featured on SABC Plus.

The series will run until August 30.

Among the traditional rivalries that will take place include those between Paarl Gimnasium and Paarl Boys’ High, HTS Middelburg and Hoërskool Middelburg, Klein Nederburg and New Orleans, King Edward VII and Jeppe, and Hilton College against Michaelhouse.

The list of schools participating in the series also include Grey College, Bishops, SACS, Rondebosch Boys’ High, Boland Landbou, Maritzburg College, Queen’s College, Oakdale Landbou, Selborne College, Waterkloof, and Garsfontein.

Between 52 and 55 live matches will be shown during the 18 weeks of the school derby rugby season.

Dedicated school rugby fans will have the opportunity to watch three derbies live on DStv channel 216 from 12.30pm on at least 14 Saturdays throughout the season.

The second round of matches will kick off at 2pm, with the final live match of the day showcased from 3.30pm.

Derby Series fixtures 2025

15 March: Paarl Gimnasium v Stellenberg, Grey College v Oakdale Landbou, Durban High School v Maritzburg College

21 March: Maritzburg College v Northwood, Monument v Grey College

22 March: King Edward VII v Jeppe High School for Boys

12 April: Paarl Gimnasium v Affies, Outeniqua v Grey College, Oakdale Landbou v Paarl Boys’ High, Paul Roos Gimnasium v Grey High School

26 April: Grey College v Paarl Gimnasium, Queen’s College v Selborne College, Affies v Garsfontein, Pretoria Boys’ High v Maritzburg College

10 May: Paarl Boys’ High v Grey College, Dale College v Queen’s College, Grey High School v Wynberg Boys’ High, Paul Roos Gimnasium v Paarl Gimnasium

17 May: Grey College v Affies, Selborne College v Dale College, Boland Landbou v Paul Roos Gimnasium

24 May: Paarl Boys’ High v Paul Roos Gimnasium, Nico Malan v Marlow Landbou, Wynberg Boys’ High v Diocesan College

31 May: Framesby v Pearson, Maritzburg College v Kearsney College, Jeppe High School for Boys v Affies, Pretoria Boys’ High v Michaelhouse

7 June: Northwood v Hilton College, Westville Boys’ High v Kearsney College, Rondebosch Boys’ High v Wynberg Boys’ High

14 June: Kearsney College v St Stithians College, Kingswood College v St Andrew’s College, Michaelhouse v Westville Boys’ High

21 June: St Stithians College v St John’s College, Hilton College v Michaelhouse, SACS v Wynberg Boys’ High, Rondebosch Boys’ High v Diocesan College

26 July: Paarl Gimnasium v Wynberg Boys’ High, Grey High School v Framesby, Paarl Boys’ High v SACS

2 August: Jeppe High School for Boys’ v King Edward VII, Paarl Gimnasium v Paarl Boys’ High, Affies v Waterkloof, Grey High School v Grey College

9 August: Affies v Pretoria Boys’ High, Hoërskool Upington v Duineveld, Oakdale Landbou v Boland Landbou

16 August: Grey College v Paul Roos Gimnasium, Selborne College v Grey High School, Hoërskool Durbanville v Stellenberg

23 August: Queen’s College v Dale College, Charlie Hofmeyr v Robertson

30 August: Wynberg Boys’ High v SACS, Diocesan College v Rondebosch Boys’ High