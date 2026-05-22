Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Wynberg host Paarl Gim, Paul Roos face Paarl Boys’

Meanwhile, Stellenberg will want to get back to winning ways when they host Rondebosch.
More huge fixtures headline schoolboy rugby this weekend as the race for the season heats up.
In the Western Cape, Wynberg will want to follow up their strong wins over Bishops and Grey High when they host Paarl Gim, who are themselves on a nine-match winning streak.
Paul Roos will likewise want to capitalise on their strong form of five consecutive wins, and a thrashing of Rondebosch last week, when they host strong, but currently inconsistent Paarl Boys’ High School.
Stellenberg, not quite the school to beat after Paarl Boys’ ended their seven-match-winning streak, will want to get back to winning ways when they host Rondebosch.
The Noordvaal Cup also pits top schools against each other.
Garsfontein will want to secure victory against yet another Pretoria rival when they host Menlopark. Helpmekaar welcomes Monument in another monumentous fixture.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Durbanville v Bishops
Boland Landbou v Milnerton
Wynberg v Paarl Gim
Paul Roos v Paarl Boys
SACS v Parel Vallei
Brackenfell v Strand
Belville v Melkbosstrand
Stellenberg v Rondebosch
Porterville v DF Akademie
Charlie Hofmeyr v Swartland
KwaZulu-Natal
Northwood v Jeppe
Glenwood v Westville
Clifton v St David’s
Eastern Cape
Port Rex v Selborne
Queen’s v Hudson Park
Framesby v Outeniqua
Westering v Brandwag (EP)
Marlow v Nico Malan
St Andrew’s v Grey HS
Kingswood v Port Rex
Despatch v Daniel Pienaar
Free State – Griquas
Jim Fouché v Diamantveld
Beth Voortrekker v Witteberg
Burgersdorp v Sentraal
Welkom Gim v Goudveld
Trio v Hentie Cilliers
Upington v Duineveld
Noordvaal Cup
Noordheuwel v EG Jansen
Garsfontein v Menlopark
Helpmekaar v Monument
Waterkloof v Middelburg
Klerksdorp v HTS Middelburg
Wesvalia v Zwartkop
Oos-Moot v Transvalia
Montana v Kempton Park
Secunda v Ligbron
Lichtenburg v Piet Retief
Heidelberg VS v Marais Viljoen
Ben Vorster v Eldoraigne
Brandwag (Benoni) v Die Anker
Dinamika v Merensky
Hugenote (Springs) v Ermelo
Centurion v Bergsig Ak
Jeugland v Midstream
Potch Volkskool v Potch Gim
Noordvaal
KES v Affies
Pretoria BH v St John’s
St Stithians v Parktown
St Benedict’s v St Alban’s
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