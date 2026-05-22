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Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Wynberg host Paarl Gim, Paul Roos face Paarl Boys’

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Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

5 minute read

22 May 2026

09:19 am

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Meanwhile, Stellenberg will want to get back to winning ways when they host Rondebosch.

Schoolboy rugby fixtures

Paul Roos will want to secure their sixth victory in a row. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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More huge fixtures headline schoolboy rugby this weekend as the race for the season heats up.

In the Western Cape, Wynberg will want to follow up their strong wins over Bishops and Grey High when they host Paarl Gim, who are themselves on a nine-match winning streak.

Paul Roos will likewise want to capitalise on their strong form of five consecutive wins, and a thrashing of Rondebosch last week, when they host strong, but currently inconsistent Paarl Boys’ High School.

Stellenberg, not quite the school to beat after Paarl Boys’ ended their seven-match-winning streak, will want to get back to winning ways when they host Rondebosch.

The Noordvaal Cup also pits top schools against each other.

Garsfontein will want to secure victory against yet another Pretoria rival when they host Menlopark. Helpmekaar welcomes Monument in another monumentous fixture.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Durbanville v Bishops

Boland Landbou v Milnerton

Wynberg v Paarl Gim

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Paul Roos v Paarl Boys

SACS v Parel Vallei

Brackenfell v Strand

Belville v Melkbosstrand

Stellenberg v Rondebosch

Porterville v DF Akademie

Charlie Hofmeyr v Swartland

KwaZulu-Natal

Northwood v Jeppe

Glenwood v Westville

Clifton v St David’s

Eastern Cape

Port Rex v Selborne

Queen’s v Hudson Park

Framesby v Outeniqua

Westering v Brandwag (EP)

Marlow v Nico Malan

St Andrew’s v Grey HS

Kingswood v Port Rex

Despatch v Daniel Pienaar

Free State – Griquas

Jim Fouché v Diamantveld

Beth Voortrekker v Witteberg

Burgersdorp v Sentraal

Welkom Gim v Goudveld

Trio v Hentie Cilliers

Upington v Duineveld

Noordvaal Cup

Noordheuwel v EG Jansen

Garsfontein v Menlopark

Helpmekaar v Monument

Waterkloof v Middelburg

Klerksdorp v HTS Middelburg

Wesvalia v Zwartkop

Oos-Moot v Transvalia

Montana v Kempton Park

Secunda v Ligbron

Lichtenburg v Piet Retief

Heidelberg VS v Marais Viljoen

Ben Vorster v Eldoraigne

Brandwag (Benoni) v Die Anker

Dinamika v Merensky

Hugenote (Springs) v Ermelo

Centurion v Bergsig Ak

Jeugland v Midstream

Potch Volkskool v Potch Gim

Noordvaal

KES v Affies

Pretoria BH v St John’s

St Stithians v Parktown

St Benedict’s v St Alban’s

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