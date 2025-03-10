School rugby season kicks off with a bang, but biggest games still on the way

While Jeppe were victims of a home upset, SA's other top schools enjoyed a great start to the rugby season.

The start of the school rugby season marked some high-profile games, especially in the Free State and Gauteng, but the biggest are on the way as we approach the action-packed Easter period.

The first two weeks of the season (ending 1 March and 8 March) saw some of last year’s top sides secure wins, though Joburg giants Jeppe were the first victims of a defeat.

It was somewhat of an upset, as last year’s 12th-ranked school, Garsfontein, beat ninth-ranked Jeppe 26–18 at the Joburg school’s home ground.

This certainly got tongues wagging. But it came after Jeppe secured a convincing 35–5 win over Die Anker to give them a points cushion in the season, at least.

Grey open season with two big wins

Grey College – Free State’s top school and South Africa’s second-ranked side in 2024 – secured a comfortable 38–10 victory over 68th-ranked Trio before smashing 34th-ranked Welkom Gim 60–17.

It’s early days but Grey College will want to carry that momentum forward as they aim to get one over Paarl Roos Gym, who finished top last season.

Paarl Roos finished the season undefeated and smashed Grey College 36-3 in the final to ensure their dominance in the school rugby arena.

Tenth-ranked Durban High School (DHS) also played a much-anticipated fixture against 41-ranked Voortrekker Bethlehem, travelling to the Free State and whipping their opponents 63–8.

Big games on the cards before Easter festivals

This coming weekend will see Paarl Gym (not to be confused with Paul Roos Gym or Paarl Boys High), who finished third last season, play against play Rondebosch (11th) at the WP Rugby Day on 18 March.

Jeppe return to the field to play their Joburg derby against traditional rivals KES on 22 March.

Then there is the Noord-Suid festival at last season’s winners Paul Roos Gym from 28 March to 1 April. A number of top schools will feature so keep your eyes out for this one.

On 12 April, Paarl Gim (third) will take on Affies (fourth) in a battle of the giants.

All this before Easter festivals are held from 17 to 21 April at St Johns, St Stithians, KES and Kearsney.