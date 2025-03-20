Gear up for some big schoolboy rugby fixtures over the long weekend

Some big fixtures this weekend include Rondebosch v Oakdale, Drostdy v Paul Roos and KES v Jeppe.

The schoolboy rugby season is now in its stride, one of the big talking points being drawn matches between some of the country’s biggest schools this week.

Tuesday saw the unlikely results of a 15-15 draw between Rondebosch and Paarl Gim, and a 10-10 draw between Boland Landbou and Wynberg Boys High, both at the Western Province Schools Day.

Last year’s top school, Paul Roos Gim, however, made sure to take their opportunities and get one over 14th-ranked Stellenberg 20-0 in the same tournament.

The Graeme Rugby Festival, Wynberg Festival, Kwaggas Festival, Wesgrow SSR and NWU SS Reeks semi-finals will ensure this long weekend is an action-packed one.

Three King Price Schools Derby Series matches are also on over the weekend. Maritzburg College take on Northwood and Monument play Grey College in this tournament, while long-standing Joburg rivals King Edward VII School and Jeppe High School for Boys battle it out again.

Big schoolboy rugby fixtures this weekend

Friday 21 March:

Maritzburg College v Northwood

Monument v Grey College

Grey High School v Hudson Park

NWU SS Reeks semi-finals – teams TBA

Drostdy v Paul Roos Gim

Durbanville v Boland Landbou

Wynberg v St Charles

Saturday 22 March:

King Edward VII v Jeppe High School for Boys

Graeme College v St John’s College

Rondebosch v Oakdale

Kearsney v Hilton

Maritzburg v Northwood

Michaelhouse v Durban High School

Glenwood v Westville

Garsfontein v Noordheuwel