Gear up for some big schoolboy rugby fixtures over the long weekend

Some big fixtures this weekend include Rondebosch v Oakdale, Drostdy v Paul Roos and KES v Jeppe.
Jeppe v Dale College. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The schoolboy rugby season is now in its stride, one of the big talking points being drawn matches between some of the country’s biggest schools this week.
Tuesday saw the unlikely results of a 15-15 draw between Rondebosch and Paarl Gim, and a 10-10 draw between Boland Landbou and Wynberg Boys High, both at the Western Province Schools Day.
Last year’s top school, Paul Roos Gim, however, made sure to take their opportunities and get one over 14th-ranked Stellenberg 20-0 in the same tournament.
The Graeme Rugby Festival, Wynberg Festival, Kwaggas Festival, Wesgrow SSR and NWU SS Reeks semi-finals will ensure this long weekend is an action-packed one.
Three King Price Schools Derby Series matches are also on over the weekend. Maritzburg College take on Northwood and Monument play Grey College in this tournament, while long-standing Joburg rivals King Edward VII School and Jeppe High School for Boys battle it out again.
Big schoolboy rugby fixtures this weekend
Friday 21 March:
Maritzburg College v Northwood
Monument v Grey College
Grey High School v Hudson Park
NWU SS Reeks semi-finals – teams TBA
Drostdy v Paul Roos Gim
Durbanville v Boland Landbou
Wynberg v St Charles
Saturday 22 March:
King Edward VII v Jeppe High School for Boys
Graeme College v St John’s College
Rondebosch v Oakdale
Kearsney v Hilton
Maritzburg v Northwood
Michaelhouse v Durban High School
Glenwood v Westville
Garsfontein v Noordheuwel
