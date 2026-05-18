Schools rugby results: Paarl Boys’ end Stellenberg’s streak, Affies edge Grey

Stellenberg's seven-match winning streak came to an end when they lost away to Paarl Boys' High School.
Affies earned their first win against Grey College since 2015, while Paarl Boys’ ended Stellenberg’s seven-match winning streak.
In Pretoria, Affies scored four tries to triumph 28-21 after the teams had been locked at 7-7 at half-time.
The hosts opened the scoring when winger Dehan Botha burst clear before releasing scrumhalf Fourie Roberts.
While handling errors let Grey College down, they struck back through scrumhalf Jonathan Drysdale.
Straight after the break, Drysdale turned provider for lock Alexis Tyropolis to give the visitors a 14-7 lead.
But Affies then took charge, with tries from hooker Charl Els, winger Dandre Brink and Botha making it 28-14.
Grey College scored a consolation try through prop Hennie Bredenhann in the last play of the game.
Garsfontein beat Noordheuwel
In the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein continued their strong season with a 44-17 win over Noordheuwel, Waterkloof overpowered Menlopark 36-12, Helpmekaar beat EG Jansen 36-24 and Nelspruit saw off Klerksdorp 24-19.
Elsewhere in Gauteng, Hilton hammered Pretoria Boys’ 44-7, Michaelhouse cruised past St John’s 34-14 and Monument defeated Jeppe 47-29.
In the Western Cape, Paarl Boys’ denied Stellenberg another big scalp, scoring 24 unanswered first-half points on their way to a 29-7 win. Boishaai scored four tries to one.
Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Wynberg thrashed Grey High 41-17, Boland Landbou edged SACS 26-22, Paul Roos outplayed Rondebosch 41-17 and Paarl Gim pummelled Bishops 66-14.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Westville crushed KES 40-0, DHS defeated Kearsney 36-24 and St Charles and Glenwood drew 26-26.
Down in the Eastern Cape, Selborne edged Queen’s 19-17, Pearson beat Muir 55-17 and St Andrew’s demolished Cambridge 73-19.
In the Free State, Jim Fouché beat Sentraal 38-28, Trio thrashed Witteberg 40-17 and Bethlehem Voortrekker were too strong for Goudveld, winning 40-21.
Select schools results (16 May)
Western Cape
Bosmansdam 14 Parel Vallei 47
Wynberg 41 Grey High 17
Paarl Gim 66 Bishops 14
Boland Landbou 26 SACS 22
Rondebosch 17 Paul Roos 41
Durbanville 64 Tygerberg 64
Strand 22 Milnerton 17
Paarl Boys’ 29 Stellenberg 7
Oakdale 27 Outeniqua 21
DF Akademie 29 Fairmont 0
Hugenote 64 Hermanus 17
Hopefield 29 Melkbosstrand 7
KwaZulu-Natal
Northwood 24 Maritzburg College 27
Westville 40 KES 0
Kearsney 24 DHS 36
St Charles 26 Glenwood 26
Eastern Cape
Hudson Park 25 Kingswood 24
Selborne 19 Queen’s 17
Dale 19 Stirling 8
Graeme 54 Hudson Park 19
Pearson 55 Muir 17
Cambridge 19 St Andrew’s 73
Free State
Sentraal 28 Jim Fouché 38
Witteberg 17 Trio 40
Goudveld 21 Bethlehem Voortrekker 40
Diamantveld 40 Fichardtpark 15
Noordvaal
Pretoria Boys’ 7 Hilton 44
St John’s 14 Michaelhouse 34
St Alban’s 24 Clifton 8
Monument 47 Jeppe 29
St David’s 24 Parktown 21
Northcliff 39 St Benedict’s 37
Eldoraigne 3 Zwartkop 86
Affies 28 Grey College 21
Noordvaal Cup
Menlopark 12 Waterkloof 36
Helpmekaar 36 EG Jansen 24
Middelburg 48 Rustenburg 41
Garsfontein 44 Noordheuwel 17
HTS Middelburg 24 Montana 19
Nelspruit 24 Klerksdorp 19
Oos-Moot 27 Wesvalia 20
Transvalia 27 Kempton Park 20
Marais Viljoen 29 Secunda 8
Heidelberg Volkskool 27 Pietersburg 22
Brandwag (Benoni) 23 Dinamika 19
Midstream 36 Bergsig Akademie 22
Centurion 47 Potch Gim 15
This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.
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