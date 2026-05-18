Schools rugby results: Paarl Boys’ end Stellenberg’s streak, Affies edge Grey

Stellenberg's seven-match winning streak came to an end when they lost away to Paarl Boys' High School.

Affies earned their first win against Grey College since 2015, while Paarl Boys’ ended Stellenberg’s seven-match winning streak.

In Pretoria, Affies scored four tries to triumph 28-21 after the teams had been locked at 7-7 at half-time.

The hosts opened the scoring when winger Dehan Botha burst clear before releasing scrumhalf Fourie Roberts.

While handling errors let Grey College down, they struck back through scrumhalf Jonathan Drysdale.

Straight after the break, Drysdale turned provider for lock Alexis Tyropolis to give the visitors a 14-7 lead.

But Affies then took charge, with tries from hooker Charl Els, winger Dandre Brink and Botha making it 28-14.

Grey College scored a consolation try through prop Hennie Bredenhann in the last play of the game.

Garsfontein beat Noordheuwel

In the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein continued their strong season with a 44-17 win over Noordheuwel, Waterkloof overpowered Menlopark 36-12, Helpmekaar beat EG Jansen 36-24 and Nelspruit saw off Klerksdorp 24-19.

Elsewhere in Gauteng, Hilton hammered Pretoria Boys’ 44-7, Michaelhouse cruised past St John’s 34-14 and Monument defeated Jeppe 47-29.

In the Western Cape, Paarl Boys’ denied Stellenberg another big scalp, scoring 24 unanswered first-half points on their way to a 29-7 win. Boishaai scored four tries to one.

Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Wynberg thrashed Grey High 41-17, Boland Landbou edged SACS 26-22, Paul Roos outplayed Rondebosch 41-17 and Paarl Gim pummelled Bishops 66-14.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Westville crushed KES 40-0, DHS defeated Kearsney 36-24 and St Charles and Glenwood drew 26-26.

Down in the Eastern Cape, Selborne edged Queen’s 19-17, Pearson beat Muir 55-17 and St Andrew’s demolished Cambridge 73-19.

In the Free State, Jim Fouché beat Sentraal 38-28, Trio thrashed Witteberg 40-17 and Bethlehem Voortrekker were too strong for Goudveld, winning 40-21.

Select schools results (16 May)

Western Cape

Bosmansdam 14 Parel Vallei 47

Wynberg 41 Grey High 17

Paarl Gim 66 Bishops 14

Boland Landbou 26 SACS 22

Rondebosch 17 Paul Roos 41

Durbanville 64 Tygerberg 64

Strand 22 Milnerton 17

Paarl Boys’ 29 Stellenberg 7

Oakdale 27 Outeniqua 21

DF Akademie 29 Fairmont 0

Hugenote 64 Hermanus 17

Hopefield 29 Melkbosstrand 7

KwaZulu-Natal

Northwood 24 Maritzburg College 27

Westville 40 KES 0

Kearsney 24 DHS 36

St Charles 26 Glenwood 26

Eastern Cape

Hudson Park 25 Kingswood 24

Selborne 19 Queen’s 17

Dale 19 Stirling 8

Graeme 54 Hudson Park 19

Pearson 55 Muir 17

Cambridge 19 St Andrew’s 73

Free State

Sentraal 28 Jim Fouché 38

Witteberg 17 Trio 40

Goudveld 21 Bethlehem Voortrekker 40

Diamantveld 40 Fichardtpark 15

Noordvaal

Pretoria Boys’ 7 Hilton 44

St John’s 14 Michaelhouse 34

St Alban’s 24 Clifton 8

Monument 47 Jeppe 29

St David’s 24 Parktown 21

Northcliff 39 St Benedict’s 37

Eldoraigne 3 Zwartkop 86

Affies 28 Grey College 21

Noordvaal Cup

Menlopark 12 Waterkloof 36

Helpmekaar 36 EG Jansen 24

Middelburg 48 Rustenburg 41

Garsfontein 44 Noordheuwel 17

HTS Middelburg 24 Montana 19

Nelspruit 24 Klerksdorp 19

Oos-Moot 27 Wesvalia 20

Transvalia 27 Kempton Park 20

Marais Viljoen 29 Secunda 8

Heidelberg Volkskool 27 Pietersburg 22

Brandwag (Benoni) 23 Dinamika 19

Midstream 36 Bergsig Akademie 22

Centurion 47 Potch Gim 15

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.