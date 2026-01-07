Hatton: Sharks ‘on the right track’ ahead of Sale showdown

The Sharks take on Sale away after JP Pietersen's side suffered their first defeat since he took over from John Plumtree.

Sharks No 8 Nick Hatton said the Durban union are feeling positive ahead of their important Champions Cup fixture against Sale Sharks in England, despite suffering their first defeat in the JP Pietersen era last weekend.

The Sharks lost their United Rugby Championship derby against the Lions 23-22 at Kings Park thanks to a last-gasp try in the corner by Lions replacement scrumhalf Haashim Pead after the hooter. It followed victories over Saracens and Bulls since Pietersen took over from John Plumtree.

The Sharks lost despite the Lions receiving a 20-minute red card, during which the Sharks scored two tries and had a third disallowed.

Sharks have self-belief

Hatton said they could draw confidence from the fact that it came down to the wire, with just one score separating the sides. They will need that self-belief playing away to Sale Sharks, who also have only won one of their Champions Cup games so far, though the English side sits one place above the Sharks on the pool table, with six points, thanks to them having a losing bonus point against Glasgow.

Sale come from a narrow 19-17 loss away to Bristol, and are seventh in the Premiership with three wins from nine matches.

“Going to Sale is an exciting challenge and opportunity for the group,” Hatton said. “We know it will have different conditions to what we have back here in Durban. And obviously a different tournament with the Champions Cup.”

He said playing away against European opposition they don’t normally face in the URC made the competition special.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to get an away win. We value the Champions Cup and we want to put our best foot forward come Saturday.”

Hatton said they know Sale is strong, especially at home. But the Sharks have learned from their mistakes against the Lions.

“We’ve had two good days of prep this week. We know it is not going to be easy but we believe we can do something over at Sale. That is the mindset in the group.

“We believe we are on the right track and we want to just keep improving in our game. Hopefully, that will get us on the right side of the result.”