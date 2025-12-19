No Sacha FM, as Neethling hits 100 for Stormers against Lions

The Stormers take on the Lions in their URC derby without star flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who picked up a slight groin injury in training.

Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been ruled out of the Stormers United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3:30pm), while prop Neethling Fouche reaches 100 caps for the hosts.

In total the Stormers have made five changes to the starting team that beat La Rochelle in their Champions Cup match in Gqeberha over the past weekend, two of them injury enforced.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu played a starring role in that match, but picked up a groin strain, while outside centre Ruhan Nel injured his calf, both in training, which sees Jurie Mathee come in as the flyhalf general, and Wandisile Simelane slots into the midfield alongside rising talent Jonathan Roche.

Three changes to the forwards are all rotational, with lock Ruben van Heerden returning from injury to partner captain Salmaan Moerat in the second row, as JD Schickerling drops to the bench.

At prop young loosehead Vernon Matongo comes in for a start, as well as loose forward Marcel Theunissen, with Springboks Ntutukho Mchunu and Ben-Jason Dixon set to make their impact from the bench.

Exciting utility back Suleiman Hartzenberg is champing at the bit to make his return from injury in the second half, with scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer the other back on the replacements bench, as the home team goes for their usual six-two forwards to backs split on the bench.

Back in Cape Town

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that his team is looking forward to being back at the Cape Town Stadium, having last played there at the start of October.

Since then they have played five straight away matches, and a ‘home’ Champions Cup game in Gqeberha, and yet are still unbeaten, with eight wins to their name so far this season, and they will be looking to make it nine against the Lions.

“We have not played at the Cape Town Stadium since early October and it is a big South African derby, so it should be a great day out for everyone,” said Dobson.

“We have been disrupted by some injury concerns this week, but have confidence that every player selected will rise to the occasion.”

Dobson also paid tribute to Fouché on reaching his significant milestone: “The only other props to have reached 100 caps for the Stormers are Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff.

“Neethling is close with all three of them and fully deserves his status alongside them as one of the most dedicated and passionate to have pulled on the jersey.”

Stormers XV

Warrick Gelant, Dylan Maart, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Villiers, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (c), Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo

Bench: Lukhanyo Vokozela, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Sazi Sandi, Adré Smith, JD Schickerling, Ben-Jason Dixon, Stefan Ungerer, Suleiman Hartzenberg