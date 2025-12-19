Springbok reinforcements boost Bulls for Sharks derby

The Bulls are looking to break a four-match losing streak in their URC derby against the Sharks in Durban.

The Bulls have named a powerful match 23 littered with Springbok stars for their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby encounter against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 6pm).

It has been a difficult season for the Bulls and they head into the Sharks match in poor form, having lost their last four games, and five out of eight overall.

So they will hope their returning Boks will give them a significant boost against a similarly Springbok laden Sharks team, in what should be an absolute North-South classic.

The Bulls sent a weakened team to England for their Champions Cup loss against Northampton Saints last weekend, and have thus made sweeping changes, with 11 made to the starting 15 from that match, as they bring their best players back into the team.

In an exciting backline, Bok centurion Willie le Roux slots in at fullback, Handré Pollard returns at flyhalf, and Embrose Papier takes over at scrumhalf.

David Kriel and Sebastian de Klerk are recalled to the midfield and wing respectively, adding experience and strike power, alongside Harold Vorster and Stravino Jacobs, who keep their places from the Saints defeat.

Changes among Forwards

Up front, Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, and Wilco Louw come in to form a heavyweight front row, while in the second row Cobus Wiese and JF van Heerden keep their spots.

Jeandre Rudolph comes in at blindside flank, Elrigh Louw captains the team from the side of the scrum, and young Junior Bok star JJ Theron completes the loose trio at the back of the scrum.

The bench has also been reinforced, with Akker van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Reinhardt Ludwig, and Devon Williams joining Nizaam Carr, Paul de Wet, and Stedman Gans.

The Bulls will be looking to impose themselves physically and clinically in Durban, with Pollard and Le Roux’s leadership expected to steady the ship.

Saturday’s clash promises to be a high-stakes encounter as the Bulls aim to bounce back and build momentum heading into the festive period.

Bulls XV

Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, JJ Theron, Elrigh Louw, Jeandre Rudolph, JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp

Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Khuta Mchunu, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Paul de Wet, Stedman Gans, Devon Williams