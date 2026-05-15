Nortjé back for Bulls as Ackermann makes big changes for Benetton match

A big win by the Bulls and other results going their way could see the Pretoria side finish second on the log.

Bulls boss Johan Ackermann has made a number of changes to his team for the Pretoria side’s final United Rugby Championship league game against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (4pm).

A big win by the Bulls (54), and the likes of Leinster (58) and the Stormers (59) losing, could see the Pretoria-based side finish second on the points table.

However, a slip up by Ackermann’s men and the failure to pick up any log points could see them drop out of the top four and have to travel for a quarter-final match.

Ackermann is taking no chances after giving a few fringe starters a run against Zebre last week.

Changes

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp and hooker Johan Grobbelaar move from the bench to the starting lineup, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marco van Staden providing cover on the bench.

In the second row, Ruan Nortjé returns to partner Cobus Wiese in a new lock pairing, shifting Ruan Vermaak to the bench. Nortjé will also captain the side. There are also changes in the loose-trio with Marcell Coetzee unavailable because of the flu and sitting out this week.

In the halfbacks, Embrose Papier returns to the starting team in place of Paul de Wet and he’ll partner Handré Pollard following Willie le Roux’s No 10 role against Zebre last weekend.

Le Roux is back at fullback, with Devon Williams coming in on the wing in place of the injured Cheswill Jooste (hamstring). The rest of the backline is the same as last week.

The other players unavailable because of the flu or injury include Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Sebastian de Klerk and Akker van der Merwe.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Sergeal Petersen, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Devon Williams, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Jeandré Rudolph, Ruan Nortjé (capt), Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Mpilo Gumede, Paul de Wet, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs