Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Nortjé back for Bulls as Ackermann makes big changes for Benetton match

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

15 May 2026

10:34 am

RELATED ARTICLES

A big win by the Bulls and other results going their way could see the Pretoria side finish second on the log.

Ruan Nortje

Ruan Nortje is back in the Bulls team this weekend. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bulls boss Johan Ackermann has made a number of changes to his team for the Pretoria side’s final United Rugby Championship league game against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (4pm).

A big win by the Bulls (54), and the likes of Leinster (58) and the Stormers (59) losing, could see the Pretoria-based side finish second on the points table.

However, a slip up by Ackermann’s men and the failure to pick up any log points could see them drop out of the top four and have to travel for a quarter-final match.

Ackermann is taking no chances after giving a few fringe starters a run against Zebre last week.

Changes

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp and hooker Johan Grobbelaar move from the bench to the starting lineup, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marco van Staden providing cover on the bench.

In the second row, Ruan Nortjé returns to partner Cobus Wiese in a new lock pairing, shifting Ruan Vermaak to the bench. Nortjé will also captain the side. There are also changes in the loose-trio with Marcell Coetzee unavailable because of the flu and sitting out this week.

In the halfbacks, Embrose Papier returns to the starting team in place of Paul de Wet and he’ll partner Handré Pollard following Willie le Roux’s No 10 role against Zebre last weekend.

Le Roux is back at fullback, with Devon Williams coming in on the wing in place of the injured Cheswill Jooste (hamstring). The rest of the backline is the same as last week.

The other players unavailable because of the flu or injury include Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Sebastian de Klerk and Akker van der Merwe.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Sergeal Petersen, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Devon Williams, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Jeandré Rudolph, Ruan Nortjé (capt), Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Mpilo Gumede, Paul de Wet, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Feeling the pinch?: How SA grocery prices exploded in five years
Politics ANC factions circle but Ramaphosa still holds the upper hand
News Why your R10 no longer stretches the same
Education More than 360 000 undocumented pupils are South African, exposing a systemic crisis
News Dunga paints grim picture of Gauteng’s finances amid R173bn municipal debt

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News