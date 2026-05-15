Win and we don’t have to worry about other results – Lions skipper ahead of Munster match

However, other teams can help the Joburg side qualify for the playoffs.

Lions captain Francke Horn says his team will be going all out to clinch an upset first win over Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick on Saturday night, which would secure them a place in the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs for the first time.

But, by the time the Lions (fifth) and Munster (sixth) take to the field in the final URC match of the weekend on Saturday night at 8.45pm (SA time), they will already know if they have qualified for the quarterfinals, or if it is a straight playoff between the two for the last spot.

However, the players are not thinking about that as they prepare for a huge final pool game, with Horn explaining that the players are extremely positive and upbeat despite seeing their impressive six-game winning run ended in emphatic fashion by Leinster in Dublin last weekend.

“We are going full out for the win this weekend, and then the top eight will take care of itself. I won’t say we are desperate. That can put shackles on your performance, but we are going into this match extremely positive,” said Horn.

“Our goal has always been to make the top eight. If we win this weekend, we do that, so it’s basically as straightforward as that. A win makes sure we’re in the top eight, then you don’t have to worry about who plays where and who has to lose that spot.”

Not only will the Lions be going all out to make up for last week’s defeat to Leinster (31-7), but Munster, too, suffered a big loss away to Connacht (26-7).

“We already have our plans for Munster and how we want to force our game onto them. It’s a straight shootout. Munster are also going to be desperate, they need a win, so it’s going to be a massive game.”

If either of Cardiff, Ulster or Connacht lose their final pool games on Friday night against the Stormers, Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, the Lions will qualify for the playoffs, and Horn admitted that he would be watching one of those games, although some of his teammates would not.

“I am a guy that enjoys my time watching rugby, so I will definitely be watching. I just don’t know which game yet,” said Horn.

“Some of the other guys, they try to get away from the game and just focus on themselves and our game the next day, so each to their own.”