Lombard in for Ntlabakanye as Lions look to book URC quarter-finals spot

There are other changes to the team that lost to Leinster, among them Batho Hlekani coming in at blindside flank.

Following the news of Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s 18-month ban for doping, the Lions will look to find a new first-choice tighthead prop, starting this weekend when they clash with Munster in a big United Rugby Championship match in Limerick on Saturday (8.45pm).

Ntlabakanye learned his fate on Thursday and if he doesn’t win an appeal, if he chooses that path, he will be eligible to play again only in November next year.

The Lions have a few No 3 options, but will bank on Sebastian Lombard to do the business this weekend, as he steps into the Lions team for Ntlabakanye.

Ivan van Rooyen’s team will know what they need to do against Munster before kick-off on Saturday because if some results go their way Friday and earlier in the day on Saturday they may already be secured of their top eight finish.

However, if things go against them, they might have to beat Munster to qualify for the quarter-finals.

There are a few other changes in the Lions team that lost to Leinster last week. Etienne Oosthuizen is out this week, replaced by Darrien Landsberg, while Batho Hlekani comes into the starting team in place of the injured Ruan Venter.

There is also a change at the back with Kelly Mpeku getting a run on the wing in place of Erich Cronje.

‘Shootout’

Captain Francke Horn said the Lions were fired up to secure their place among the top eight.

“Our goal has always been to make the top eight,” said Horn.

“If we win this weekend we do that, so it’s basically as straightforward as that. A win makes sure we’re in the top eight – then you don’t have to worry about who plays where and who has to lose that spot.”

Horn further emphasised the enormity of Saturday’s clash with tactics to get the better of the former URC champions.

“We already have our plans for Munster and how we want to force our game onto them,” he said. “It’s a straight shootout. Munster are also going to be desperate – they need a win. So it’s going to be a massive game.”

There are also a few newcomers on the bench this weekend, namely RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Siba Qoma and Haashim Pead.

Lions: Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Batho Hlekani, Siba Mahashe, Darrien Landsberg, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sebastian Lombard, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze. Bench: Morne Brandon, Eddie Davids, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Haashim Pead, Rynhardt Jonker