Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Lombard in for Ntlabakanye as Lions look to book URC quarter-finals spot

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

15 May 2026

12:28 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

There are other changes to the team that lost to Leinster, among them Batho Hlekani coming in at blindside flank.

Lions rugby tem

The Lions take on Munster on Saturday night. Picture: Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Following the news of Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s 18-month ban for doping, the Lions will look to find a new first-choice tighthead prop, starting this weekend when they clash with Munster in a big United Rugby Championship match in Limerick on Saturday (8.45pm).

Ntlabakanye learned his fate on Thursday and if he doesn’t win an appeal, if he chooses that path, he will be eligible to play again only in November next year.

The Lions have a few No 3 options, but will bank on Sebastian Lombard to do the business this weekend, as he steps into the Lions team for Ntlabakanye.

Ivan van Rooyen’s team will know what they need to do against Munster before kick-off on Saturday because if some results go their way Friday and earlier in the day on Saturday they may already be secured of their top eight finish.

However, if things go against them, they might have to beat Munster to qualify for the quarter-finals.

There are a few other changes in the Lions team that lost to Leinster last week. Etienne Oosthuizen is out this week, replaced by Darrien Landsberg, while Batho Hlekani comes into the starting team in place of the injured Ruan Venter.

There is also a change at the back with Kelly Mpeku getting a run on the wing in place of Erich Cronje.

‘Shootout’

Captain Francke Horn said the Lions were fired up to secure their place among the top eight.

“Our goal has always been to make the top eight,” said Horn.

“If we win this weekend we do that, so it’s basically as straightforward as that. A win makes sure we’re in the top eight – then you don’t have to worry about who plays where and who has to lose that spot.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Horn further emphasised the enormity of Saturday’s clash with tactics to get the better of the former URC champions.

“We already have our plans for Munster and how we want to force our game onto them,” he said. “It’s a straight shootout. Munster are also going to be desperate – they need a win. So it’s going to be a massive game.”

There are also a few newcomers on the bench this weekend, namely RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Siba Qoma and Haashim Pead.

Lions: Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Batho Hlekani, Siba Mahashe, Darrien Landsberg, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sebastian Lombard, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze. Bench: Morne Brandon, Eddie Davids, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Haashim Pead, Rynhardt Jonker

    Support Local Journalism

    Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

    Google
    Add as Preferred Source on Google
    Google News
    Follow on Google News

    Read more on these topics

    Lions rugby team United Rugby Championship

    EDITOR'S CHOICE

    News Feeling the pinch?: How SA grocery prices exploded in five years
    Politics ANC factions circle but Ramaphosa still holds the upper hand
    News Why your R10 no longer stretches the same
    Education More than 360 000 undocumented pupils are South African, exposing a systemic crisis
    News Dunga paints grim picture of Gauteng’s finances amid R173bn municipal debt

    Download our app

    App Store badge Google Play Store badge

    Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

    Support Local Journalism

    Google
    Add as Preferred Source on Google
    Google News
    Follow on Google News