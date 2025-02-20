Springbok recognition is a big motivator, says Lions’ Ntlabakanye

The big Lions prop and eight other team-mates have been picked for two Springbok alignment camps and they will all have Bok aspirations going forward.

Monster Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is relishing his opportunity to once again be involved in the Springbok setup when he attends the first Springbok alignment camp of the season in Cape Town next month.

Ntlabakanye received his first taste of Bok rugby when he attended an alignment camp last year, but missed out on selection for the various Bok squads named over the rest of the season.

He is thus once again happy to get that nod of recognition, after another stellar season so far for the Lions and he will be aiming to soak up and learn as much as he can from the experience.

Alignment camps

Along with Ntlabakanye, another seven Lions players were picked for the alignment camp, namely captain Francke Horn, Quan Horn, Ruan Venter, Henco van Wyk, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe and Renzo du Plessis, while Nico Steyn will attend a virtual Bok alignment camp.

Last season Van den Berg, Van der Merwe, Quan Horn and Venter all made their Bok debuts, and that will certainly be a goal for Ntlabakanye and the rest this year.

“It is a privilege to be recognised. I’ve said it a number of times, if we as a team do well, individuals will get rewarded to go to camps. I’m looking forward to it. Having been there last year as well I’ve learned a few things and I’m hoping to learn more to grow my game,” said Ntlabakanye.

“My goal is obviously to play for the Springboks. So, hopefully as a team, we can do well and make sure individual players get rewarded to fly the flag high. Last year there were three or four players in the Springboks and it motivated a lot of us.

“So to have more guys in the camp is really nice for the team and hopefully we can have more in the future.”

Homegrown hero

Over the years Ntlabakanye, who is a homegrown hero, has become a firm fan favourite of the Lions faithful and he admits that hearing them cheering for him gives him a massive boost and fuels him during games.

“My interaction with the fans means a lot to me. I have been with the Lions since high school, so you build that relationship with the fans and the people of Joburg,” explained Ntlabakanye.

“Knowing that the supporters are looking to me to deliver gives me that extra motivation to keep going when the game gets tough. It boosts me to hear people get excited when I tackle someone or take up the ball. I hear the fans and it drives me on.”

Ntlabakanye and his teammates face a massive test of their United Rugby Championship top eight credential against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday, and they will be hoping that the feel good factor in the camp can spur them on in that match.