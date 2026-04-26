Mchunu: Stormers players needed statement win over Glasgow

'Last week happened, and we just wanted to make a statement. More for ourselves than for anyone else.'

Stormers players needed to overcome last week’s heartache on and off the field with a resounding victory over former URC leaders Glasgow Warriors, said prop Ntuthuko Mchunu.

The Stormers thrashed Glasgow 48-12 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, replacing the Scottish side at the top of the United Rugby Championship table with just two games left before play-offs.

The win was especially significant after the Stormers fell 33-24 to Connacht at home while mourning the death of their team manager, Christopher ‘Chippie’ Solomon.

The Stormers hoped to secure a win in honour of their staffer, holding a tribute for him before kick-off, where director of rugby John Dobson and some players were in tears.

Instead, the Cape side went off script, and individuals tried to create opportunities out of nothing. The Irish side broke Stormers’ hearts at the death with an intercept try that put the result beyond doubt.

Stormers make a statement

The Stormers that turned up this weekend were entirely different. They raced out of the blocks with a penalty and two tries to take a 17-0 lead within the first 15 minutes.

Glasgow, who came from their biggest defeat of the season, 54-12 to the Lions, were shell-shocked in the face of another blistering South African attack.

They mustered two tries to trail 24-12 at the break. Although they improved in the second half, they failed to convert further opportunities and conceded three more tries, adding to the three in the first.

“The whole week we were saying we want to focus on us,” said Mchunu, who earned man of the match for strong showings in scrums as well as scoring two tries – one thanks to a Neethling Fouché behind-the-back pass, and one driving over defenders from a lineout.

“Last week happened, and we just wanted to make a statement. More for ourselves than for anyone else.

“I am really proud that the boys went out, started strong and finished strong. It’s something that we want to hammer on throughout the season.”

On a personal note, Mchunu was happy to have contributed through his main role, the scrums.

Of the tries, he said, “You do get a bit of a buzz as a prop because it’s not something we get to do. It was just nice to contribute to and for the team.”