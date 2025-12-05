OPINION: Boks shake inconsistency tag with 35 wins from 41 games in last three seasons

The world champions have lost just twice in each of the last three seasons.

The Springboks have truly shaken their inconsistency tag, after they celebrated a third straight season of dominance, with a superb 2025 campaign coming to a rousing end with a thumping win over Wales last Saturday.

After Rassie Erasmus and Co took over the Boks in 2018, they took a while to get up and running, but eventually powered their way to a surprising World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019.

After losing 2020 to Covid, the Boks got back into action with a British and Irish Lions series win in 2021, but over the rest of that year, and over 2022, inconsistent results stopped them from becoming a truly dominant team on the world stage.

But since 2023 that has all changed, as the Boks have confidently settled into a groove and are now undoubtedly the number one team in world rugby, and will likely continue to be heading into the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Record since 2023

In 2023 they clinched another World Cup in a year that saw them win 11 of their 13 games, with losses against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship and Ireland in the World Cup pool stages, but they also claimed a record win, at the time, over the All Blacks at Twickenham prior to the World Cup.

The Boks backed up the previous year in style in 2024, as they also won 11 of their 13 games, including a first ever full Rugby Championship title, while their two defeats were both by one point each, against Ireland in Durban and Argentina in Santiago del Estero.

It was more of the same in 2025 with them claiming 13 wins from 15 games.

While this year got off to an inconsistent start, with a few unconvincing wins and disappointing defeats against the Wallabies at Ellis Park and All Blacks at Eden Park, a record thrashing of the All Blacks in Wellington kick-started an eight-game winning run that included away wins over France and Ireland to conclude another brilliant year.

If you haven’t been counting, that means in total over the last three years the Boks have won 35 out of 41 games, for an incredible win rate of 85.4%.