On Sunday night Ireland loose-forward Josh van der Flier was named World Rugby’s Player of the Year for 2022. He was also included in the Dream Team of the Year. South African powerhouse Eben Etzebeth though wasn’t nominated among the four in line for the Player of the Year award, and he also didn’t crack a spot in the Dream Team. While it is great that Bok centre Lukhanyo Am made the player shortlist and also made the Dream Team, along with Damian de Allende and Malcolm Marx, it is odd the Sharks man made the final four because the...

On Sunday night Ireland loose-forward Josh van der Flier was named World Rugby’s Player of the Year for 2022. He was also included in the Dream Team of the Year.

South African powerhouse Eben Etzebeth though wasn’t nominated among the four in line for the Player of the Year award, and he also didn’t crack a spot in the Dream Team.

While it is great that Bok centre Lukhanyo Am made the player shortlist and also made the Dream Team, along with Damian de Allende and Malcolm Marx, it is odd the Sharks man made the final four because the Bok centre only played five Tests in 2022, yet was considered good enough.

Lukhanyo Am of South Africa in action against New Zealand earlier this year. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The other two nominees were France’s Antoine Dupont and Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton — both former winners.

While Van der Flier has had a good 2022, was he the best of them all?

Mind-boggling

For Etzebeth, who was a tower of strength for the Boks this year and must be one of the best locks to play the game in the modern era, to not even crack the Dream Team — with Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne preferred — is mind-boggling.

Also, one’s got to feel for All Blacks loose-forward Ardie Savea, who wasn’t nominated in the player category either and didn’t crack the Dream Team. He, like Etzebeth, was consistently good in 2022 and can feel somewhat aggrieved at being overlooked.

Of course, awards nominees and winners are subjective things and everyone will always have their favourites, but somehow it doesn’t seem right that the likes of Etzebeth and Savea, especially, were completely overlooked.

For me, other Bok player who could’ve got a look in, either in the player category or Dream Team, is Siya Kolisi, who’s had a very good and consistent 2022.

Here is World Rugby’s Dream Team for 2022:

Freddie Steward (ENG); Will Jordan (NZL), Lukhanyo Am (RSA), Damian de Allende (RSA), Marika Koroibete (AUS); Johnny Sexton (IRL), Antoine Dupont (FRA); Gregory Alldritt (FRA), Josh van der Flier (IRL), Pablo Matera (ARG); Sam Whitelock (NZL), Tadhg Beirne (IRL); Tadhg Furlong (IRL), Malcolm Marx (RSA), Ellis Genge (ENG)