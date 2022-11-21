Van der Flier named Rugby Player of the Year; three Boks in Team of Year

AFP

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier was named men’s World Rugby Player of the Year on Sunday after helping his country to a first series away win in New Zealand and to the top of the global rankings.

The 29-year-old won the award ahead of Leinster and Ireland team-mate Johnny Sexton, victorious in 2018, South Africa centre Lukhanyo Am and last year’s winner, France scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

Am and Springbok team-mates, including centre partner Damian de Allende, and hooker Malcolm Marx were picked in World Rugby’s Dream Team.

Lukhanyo Am was a nominee for Player of the Year. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

New Zealand co-captain Ruahei Demant took the women’s Player of the Year award after the Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup win on home soil earlier this month.

Van der Flier, who has Dutch grandparents, scored five tries in 11 Test appearances throughout the 12 months, which included starting all three games in the victorious July tour over the All Blacks.

At domestic level, he crossed six times as Leinster reached the final of the European Champions Cup before losing to French club La Rochelle.

ALSO READ: Lukhanyo Am voted SA’s best player in 2022

Elsewhere, Italy’s Ange Capuozzo, who can play across the back-three, claimed the Breakthrough Player of the Year prize.

Capuozzo started 2022 with French second-tier side Grenoble before ending it with a try in Saturday’s loss to South Africa a week after touching down during a win over Australia and creating a try in a win over Wales in the Six Nations.

New Zealand flyhalf Demant, who succeeds English lock Zoe Aldcroft, was key to New Zealand’s World Cup victory, turning in a Player of the Match performance in the final as the Black Ferns came from behind in the second half to beat England 34-31.

Ruahei Demant of New Zealand after helping her to win the World Cup recently. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The 27-year-old won the award ahead of New Zealand teammate and 2017 winner Portia Woodman, England flanker Alex Matthews, Canadian back row Sophie de Goede and France scrum-half Laure Sansus.

Demant’s fellow Black Fern Ruby Tui took the women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award and Wayne Smith claimed the Coach of the Year prize after guiding the Kiwis to the title.

“It’s amazing to be here, it’s been a whirlwind,” former sevens specialists Tui said.

“It’s such an honour to win the award at 27 and a half years old. I think I’ve set the record as the oldest rookie in 15s! I’ll take it.”

All the winners

Women’s Player of the Year: Ruahei Demant (NZL)

Men’s Player of the Year: Josh van der Flier (IRL)

Women’s Team of the Year (15-1): Abby Dow (ENG); Portia Woodman (NZL), Emily Scarratt (ENG), Theresa Fitzpatrick (NZL), Ruby Tui (NZL); Ruahei Demant (NZL), Laure Sansus (FRA); Marlie Packer (ENG), Sophie de Goede (CAN), Alex Matthews (ENG); Madoussou Fall (FRA), Abbie Ward (ENG); Sarah Bern (ENG), Emily Tuttosi (CAN), Hope Rogers (USA)

Men’s Team of the Year (15-1): Freddie Steward (ENG); Will Jordan (NZL), Lukhanyo Am (RSA), Damian de Allende (RSA), Marika Koroibete (AUS); Johnny Sexton (IRL), Antoine Dupont (FRA); Gregory Alldritt (FRA), Josh van der Flier (IRL), Pablo Matera (ARG); Sam Whitelock (NZL), Tadhg Beirne (IRL); Tadhg Furlong (IRL), Malcolm Marx (RSA), Ellis Genge (ENG)

Coach of the Year: Wayne Smith (NZL women)

Female Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ruby Tui (NZL)

Male Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ange Capuozzo (ITA)

Women’s Try of the Year: Abby Dow (England against Canada, November 5)

Men’s Try of the Year: Rodrigo Fernandez (Chile against USA, July 9)

Women’s Rugby Sevens Player of the Year: Charlotte Caslick (AUS)

Men’s Rugby Sevens Player of the Year: Terry Kennedy (IRL)