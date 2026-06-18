OPINION: How sad, the Boks have stolen the Bulls’ thunder

It is a pity the Springboks and a SA A team are playing on the same weekend as the Bulls, who are playing in the URC final on Friday.

For those who don’t know, there’s a daily discussion that takes place in a newsroom about which stories are the strongest and should lead the pages.

On some days it is an easy and obvious decision, but on others it is much harder.

This week we have had this dilemma.

Which is the bigger story and event this weekend – the United Rugby Championship final featuring the Bulls? They take on Leinster in Dublin on Friday night looking for their first URC title, having lost in three previous finals.

Or, is the Springboks’ season-opener against the Barbarians in a non-Test in Gqeberha on Saturday the bigger event?

Spotlight on the Boks

It is a real pity that the Bulls and Boks, and for that matter an SA A team, are in action on the same weekend.

Now while I fully understand the need for Bok coach Rassie Erasmus to have his players get some game time together before the start of the Nations Championship in two weeks’ time – with a big match against England at Loftus – the spotlight has moved off the Bulls somewhat, which is disappointing.

With the URC finalists getting last weekend off to rest and freshen up for this weekend’s match, I’m sure there are many rugby fans who have almost forgotten about the URC final.

The Boks and the SA A team to take on the Barbarians and Zimbabwe in a double header in Gqeberha have hogged the headlines. It is a pity because the Bulls should be the focus this week.

Bulls have a real chance

Johan Ackermann’s men have fought hard all season long to get into this position and now have a chance to finally win the URC trophy. Of course it will be hard to win against Leinster in Dublin, but they have a chance, as everyone does in sport. All of South Africa should be backing them and rooting for them.

Already they have had to settle for playing late on Friday (8.30pm) instead of Saturday because of the non-availability of venues in and round Dublin on Saturday. How sad.

Right now, the Bulls are the bigger story on the rugby front in South Africa. Let’s get behind them and hope they can pull off a win on Friday.