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Manu Tshituka takes cues from brother Vincent, Kolisi as he chases Bok dream

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

18 June 2026

02:22 pm

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The DRC-born flanker believes Springbok selection is now 'definitely possible' with enough hard work.

Emmanuel Tshituka Springbok dream

Emmanuel Tshituka said it’s a massive privilege being in the Springbok setup. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

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Emmanuel (Manu) Tshituka said his first call-up to a Springbok alignment camp in March, and selection for the SA ‘A’ team to play against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday (kick-off 12pm), are things he would never have thought possible 18 months ago.

Tshituka and his brother Vincent, who earned his first two Bok call-ups against the Barbarians and Italy last year, had to fight bureaucratic red tape for years before finally receiving their South African IDs and becoming eligible for selection.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo-born Tshitukas grew up in Johannesburg, learning to play rugby at Northcliff High School before their careers kicked off at the Lions and then the Sharks, which Vincent has captained on several occasions.

Tshituka brothers
DG of Home Affairs, Tommy Makhode, Emmanuel Tshituka, Minister Leon Schreiber and Vincent on the day the Tshituka brothers received their IDs after applying for about five years. Picture: Elizabeth Sejake/Rapport

Tshituka learns from brother, Kolisi

Vincent, the older brother by one year, captains the SA ‘A’ team on Saturday.

“He’s tried to give me as much advice as he can,” Emmanuel said. “Not just for the games but the training sessions, and how to build myself.

“But not just him, I’ve asked questions to different players, loose forwards who have been in this environment for a long time. It’s helped me to feel more settled and prepared.”

Emmanuel said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had been instrumental in his development, both at the Sharks and now in the Bok camp.

The pair share a birthday (16 June), and the squad celebrated this with a cake.

“It was a nice surprise,” he said.

“Siya is a legend of South African rugby. I always make a joke with him that when he made his Springbok debut, I was in Grade 6. He’s still going strong to this day.

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“He’s someone who has been in this environment for over a decade now. So I take any opportunity I get to watch and see how he does things and get some fruits of wisdom or any advice from him as to what I can do to get better.”

Tshituka’s Springbok dream ‘definitely possible’

The flanker said it was a massive privilege and honour being in the SA ‘A’ team.

Also, the Springbok environment showed him how he could lift his performances in the set-piece and at the breakdown.

Now he believes breaking into the Springbok team is “definitely possible” with enough dedication and hard work.

“I’ve told myself to work hard and try to bring my best every day and let the outcome be the outcome. I am not trying to focus on whether or if I will be a Springbok. I want to stay in the moment, try to be present and take the opportunity this weekend.”

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Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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