OPINION: Try or no try? It’s an easy question

There were other questionable decisions made during Saturday's Test between the Boks and All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Cobus Reinach celebrates the try of Bongi Mbonambi of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks at Ellis Park. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Why does rugby continually seem to shoot itself in the foot.

The game really is its own worst enemy most of the time. And that’s due to the law-makers and sometimes just silly decisions that get taken … or not.

While most South Africans are today happy that the Springboks managed to beat the All Blacks in the first Test between the teams at Ellis Park on Saturday, to put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy and extend their winning run against their biggest rivals to three games, the reality is the Boks got lucky.

Make no mistake, they showed character and fighting spirit to come back and win the game, but they were on the back foot for much of it and, if we’re honest, there is some doubt about the try scored by hooker Bongi Mbonambi. On another day, with another referee and TMO in charge, it would not have awarded.

Those five points from the Mbonambi try were enough to help the Boks beat the All Blacks by four points, 31-27. Those are the fine margins in the game, and how big calls by the officials can help you win or lose.

Knock on or not?

Television footage clearly shows the Bok hooker lose control of the ball while going over the tryline, following what appears to be a rip at the ball by a New Zealand player, which dislodges the ball from Mbonambi’s grasp.

There’s certainly enough doubt that the TMO should have had a look at it, more than once, and from different angles. From what I saw during the game, the try was not referred to be checked.

How, in today’s times, with assistant referees (touch judges) keeping an eye on the action from the sidelines and a television match official checking all sorts of things from head high tackles to other infringements, and allowed to intervene and speak to the on-field referee at just about any stage, is it possible for a try to be awarded so quickly, when there is doubt about it. How?

Other questionable decisions

I’ve seen varying opinions on it — some say it was a definite try, others say it was a knock on or lost ball.

If I was an All Blacks rugby player, coach or fan, I’d have liked it to be reviewed and checked out and discussed, so everyone watching could know why a certain decision was made. Surely that’s easy enough to do, and why we have such things as television match officials?

Mbonambi’s try was not the only controversial decision seen during Saturday’s Test.

Questions have also been asked Sam Cane’s high tackle on Siya Kolisi, which has left the Bok captain with a potential broken cheekbone, while many viewers were left wondering what Aphelele Fassi exactly did wrong to earn a yellow card while trying to make a tackle on an All Blacks player.