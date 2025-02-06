Papier backs Bulls to survive without Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier said they will draw on the leadership of Marcell Coetzee and Wilco Louw in the coming months.

Embrose Papier says as a scrumhalf he has always received front-foot ball thanks to good leadership and skill from the two injured Bulls captains. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier said the injuries to Bulls captain Ruan Nortje and stand-in captain Elrigh Louw have been tough on the squad.

He added especially as a scrumhalf, the momentum lock Nortje and loose forward Nortje provided was massive.

However, there is still plenty of experience and leadership in the side.

Bulls draw on other leaders

An injury update on Tuesday revealed that Nortje will be out for eight to 10 weeks after his knee ligament injury sustained against the Lions.

Louw meanwhile will need to wait for the swelling in his leg to subside before undergoing surgery, despite it being almost two weeks since he was carted off in the same match.

“They are usually the guys who give us front-foot ball,” Papier told media on Tuesday.

“For a nine, to have all the time on the ball you can make your decisions earlier so it is important to get that front-foot ball.”

The scrumhalf said experienced players like Marcell Coetzee (who acted as captain against the Lions after the two were injured, and who earned man-of-the-match) and Wilco Louw will drive the team forward against the Stormers in their first URC local derby this weekend, and for the next few months.

“Their leadership is very good,” Papier added.

Flyhalf Johan Goosen had a successful operation around his knee and is two weeks into his rehab programme. He will also be out for a total of eight to 10 weeks.

Bernard van der Linde leaves Bulls for Bath

Scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde, meanwhile, will be leaving the union in July after signing a deal with Bath until the summer of 2027.

The 24-year-old Tuks alumni will test his mettle in the Premiership after featuring for the Bulls since junior rugby.

After receiving a senior contract, ‘Bernie’ featured now and again for the Loftus outfit. He earned four Champions Cup and three United Rugby Championship caps since 2022.

‘Bernie’ played predominantly more in the Currie Cup, and said he was thankful for all his fond memories.

“I have been so fortunate to have had the chance to represent this jersey and play alongside some amazing players and even better people off the field,” he said.