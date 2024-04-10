Bulls’ Embrose Papier expecting ‘Test rugby’ against Saints

Northampton Saints have South African stars Burger Odendaal and Juarno Augustus in their ranks.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier says their Champions Cup quarter-final tie with Premiership side Northampton Saints on Saturday at Franklin’s Garden (kick-off at 9pm) will be similar to a Test rugby game.

The Pretoria-based side earned their place in the last-eight of the European Cup thanks to a comprehensive 59-19 win over French outfit Lyon. Next for the Bulls is a tough encounter with Northampton, who are the form team in the Premiership who dispatched Irish province Munster to reach the quarter-finals.

Northampton, who have South Africans Burger Odendaal and Juarno Augustus in their ranks, proved to be a complete team against Munster last Sunday. They put on a statement of intent performance, showing they have what it takes to go all the way in the Champions Cup.

‘It’s going to be a Test match’

Looking at how Northampton have shaped up this season and what they have seen from their video analysis, Papier is expecting their highly anticipated game to be played like a Test match.

“It’s going to be a physical game, also the weather is cold and wet,” Papier said.

“It’s almost going to be like Test rugby, the teams playing in the right areas of the field trying to control things. So, game management and the physicality of the game is going to be massive,” he said.

Accuracy in attack and defence

The quick scrumhalf said they would need to be accurate and consistent in their game aspects, including attack and defence.

“Our accuracy will be important, and to be consistent,” said Papier.

“It’s (accuracy) going to be important. If we look back at our game against Leinster, we kicked a lot just to play in the right areas. But if you kick too far or in the middle of the field teams will punish you, especially teams from the UK. For us, the backline, and everyone it’s about consistency, it’ll be important,” he said.

Former Bulls skipper

Papier is expecting former Bulls captain Odendaal to share with his teammates what they can expect from his former employers.

“Burger almost spent his whole life with the Bulls, he will definitely tell the other players about us and what they must look out for,” Papier said.