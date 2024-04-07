Jake White rooting for Munster in Champions Cup clash

Bulls coach Jake White is frustrated by how they might not get direct flights to London. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

When Northampton Saints and Munster battle it out in their Champions Cup last 16 tie at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday (1.30pm kickoff), Bulls director of rugby Jake White will be rooting for the Irish province, Munster.

Not that White is a big Munster fan, but he’s backing them because if they win the Bulls will play them at home next week at Loftus Versfeld in the quarter-finals, instead of travelling to England to face Northampton.

During his post-match press conference after his side’s comprehensive 59-19 win over Lyon in their Champions Cup last 16 clash on Saturday, White was asked who he would be supporting between Northampton and Munster.

“I’m going to be wearing red the whole day,” said White, alluding to Munster before elaborating.

“Munster because we stay at home and more importantly, no eight aeroplanes are flying with different people around the world to arrive at a different place via different places with different buses and shuttles picking a team up when you’re playing what is probably our biggest game this year.”

No travel arrangements

Travelling has been a stressful matter for South African sides since they joined European competitions. How it has strained teams in the last couple of seasons has been well documented.

White took a dig at SA Rugby for not having their travel itinerary ready should they need to play Northampton in England. The main reason for White’s rant is that he believes getting direct flights to London will be a struggle for his team given the short notice.

“It can be a direct flight if there are seats available, but if you wait until Sunday night and expect 40 guys to get a flight directly to London it’s highly unlikely you’re going to get it,” White said.

“I haven’t got any travel arrangements from SA Rugby. Again, the last time we went to Leinster, we had to fly on eight different aeroplanes, and I suppose it’s going to be the same.

“Either they didn’t think we were going to win or they waited until the last minute to book those flights. It’s really frustrating.

“I think SA Rugby is probably shouting for Munster so they won’t be exposed on flights out of here. Who books a travel abroad on a Sunday at 4pm, and you want to leave that week for a game with 40 people?”