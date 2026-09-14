PICS: Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus sport bold new look

Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi, Daan Human, Felix Jones, and other members of the Springbok management have seemingly shaven their heads for a bet.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, head coach Rassie Erasmus and other members of the team management are sporting bold new looks after winning the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

They posted photos on Instagram following the team’s 43-28 win over the All Blacks in Baltimore, USA, at the weekend.

The result ensured the Springboks won the first full-length series between the two greatest rugby nations in 30 years, 3-1, after New Zealand beat the Springboks 2-1 in South Africa in 1996.

The shaven heads appear to be the result of a bet.

Kolisi posted: “Special day for the boss @rasrugby 100 up 🙏🏾❤️ Danko coach, iyabulela ilali [meaning the village is grateful] #bleskop.”

Erasmus posted a photo of him and scrum coach Daan Human with shaven heads. “The prize of a bet,” the description read, with an emoji.

He later posted a photo of the majority of the coaching staff with shaven heads.

After the series decider, early on Sunday morning South African time, Erasmus said the Springboks would have been proud to be part of the series even if they had lost.

He and Kolisi also thanked South African fans for the tremendous support they showed in the States.

“We just want to please South African people. We want them to be happy. I know we sometimes piss off people all over the world by the way we play… but we really care most about South African people,” Erasmus said.