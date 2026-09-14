Rassie: Springboks proud to have been part of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series

The Bok coach said the series had intrigue on and off the field, which was 'great for the game'.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said they would have been proud to be part of the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series even if they hadn’t won it.

The Boks clinched the series 3-1 with a 43-28 win in the final game against the All Blacks in Baltimore on Saturday.

It was South Africa’s third consecutive victory over the New Zealanders, after bouncing back from a 33-16 defeat at Ellis Park – which broke their 12-Test winning streak – with a 33-26 win in Cape Town and a 29-24 victory in Soweto.

The Boks dominated all areas of play but only led 17-14 at the break. But instead of falling short as they did from a similar position in the second half in Johannesburg, the Springboks scored two early second-half tries and maintained their momentum, ultimately winning six tries to four.

Arendse changed the game

Erasmus said Kurt-Lee Arendse’s individual effort, when he picked up a loose ball in his own half and ran through defenders to the All Blacks’ try line, was probably the moment when the Boks stretched the gap over their opponents.

“Kurt-Lee started burning guys,” the coach said after his 100th match in charge of the Springboks.

“Kurt-Lee himself admitted he had been going through a mental and physical dip. He had concussions and stuff. I thought when he scored that try it was pivotal. Until then it was anyone’s game.”

The All Blacks trailed 43-21 for the final 15 minutes before their consolation try. Still, Erasmus said the difference between the sides was not as great as the scoreboard showed.

Springboks proud to be part of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry

The coach also spoke of the value of the first proper tour between the two greatest rugby nations since New Zealand won 2-1 in South Africa 30 years ago, in 1996.

“I grew up in the era when there wasn’t [Springbok] rugby, and we only watched New Zealand and the [Boland] Cavaliers tour and the flower-bomb Test [in 1981]. My heroes were [former All Black No 8] Murray Mexted, those kind of guys.

“When this came up on the radar we said we would support it.”

Erasmus said every week had intrigue on and off the field, with the media and public arguing about the legality of scrums, making the series all the more interesting.

“I think it’s great for the game,” he said, adding that even if they lost the decider and it ended up being a 2-2 tie, the series was a success.

“New Zealand were getting into communities in South Africa. South African New Zealand supporters got to see their heroes in the flesh. And then they produced.

“We are proud to be part of this. Not necessarily because we won. One day when we are old we’ll say we played in 2026, in that first tour when the Greatest Rivalry started. So, massive privilege, massive respect for both sides. I like it.”