Pokomela fired up for Bulls v Stormers derby: ‘It’s going to be massive’

Stormers loose forward Junior Pokomela is fired up for the North v South Highveld United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

The two South African heavyweights are set to go head to head once again, with the Stormers on a four match winning streak over the hosts, who will be eager to upset the visitors.

The Stormers head into the match off a big win over the Sharks in Durban and will be full of confidence as they take on arguably their biggest local rivals.

“We had a nice break after a good win against the Sharks. We now have a big challenge this weekend against the Bulls playing away, so it’s going to be massive,” said Pokomela.

“The guys are positive. We are prepping for a big one against the Bulls and I am excited to go out there and help the team wherever I can. “

Big match-up

Pokomela is priming himself for a big match-up against a strong Bulls loose trio, and is ready to assist the team in whatever position he plays, or even if he has to play off the bench.

“I don’t have a preferred position. I will play wherever the team needs me, whether it’s at six or seven or playing off the bench. It doesn’t really matter what number I have on my back and I will just make sure that I do my job,” said Pokomela.

“The Bulls have got a strong loose trio. They have Springboks in Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden and a top player like Cyle Brink. So it’s always nice to measure yourself against the best. With them being Springboks I respect them highly, and it is going to be a big challenge that I am excited for.”

The Stormers have an impressive crew of loose forwards themselves, featuring Springboks, senior players and up and coming youngsters, and Pokomela credits the competition with them helping him become a better player.

“It is really healthy. As a player you really want competition, you want to be tested week in and week out and to keep pushing yourself. Without competition you become complacent. So having this competition is very healthy, it keeps me on my toes and makes me work even harder,” admitted Pokomela.