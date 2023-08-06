Pollard a doubt for World Cup opener?

By sarugbymag

Handre Pollard is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the Springboks’ World Cup opener against Scotland, but Siya Kolisi is expected to make his return to play in the remaining warm-up matches.

The two 2019 World Cup winners are the only real injury concerns as Jacques Nienaber prepares to unveil the 33-man squad that will travel to France to defend the world title.

Yet to make an appearance this year

Pollard is recovering from a calf injury, while captain Kolisi has been making good progress after undergoing knee surgery a few months ago.

Neither of the two veterans has played for the Springboks in 2023, as their injuries have forced them out of the Rugby Championship and the first World Cup warm-up against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The Springboks have just two more warm-up matches left, against Wales in Cardiff on 19 August and the All Blacks at Twickenham on 26 August, before they open their World Cup campaign against Scotland on 10 September.

Kolisi on track to make a return

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the good news for the Springboks is that Kolisi appears to be on track to make his way back onto the field for the match against Wales. Kolisi has been fully participating in on-field contact sessions, a good sign for his readiness for the World Cup.

However, the news on Pollard is less positive, as it has been reported that the flyhalf’s chances of facing Wales are just “50-50” at this stage. Pollard is reportedly still in solo training with the team physiotherapist and is not yet running at full pace.

The Springboks had planned to use the games against Wales and New Zealand to finalise the starting lineup that would play in the World Cup opener and hoped to field both Kolisi and Pollard. However, if Pollard is not fit in time to face Wales, it is unlikely that he will be considered for the All Blacks Test and, with little game time under his belt, he could miss the clash against Scotland.

Rassie Erasmus is still keen to take Pollard to the World Cup, as the Bok coaches have hinted at in several press conferences that he remains the first pick at flyhalf when fit. Pollard may only return in the second World Cup pool match against Romania on 17 September.

