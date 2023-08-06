Battle for Bok No 8 jersey: Competition brings out best in us, says Wiese

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Springbok loose forward Jasper Wiese is happy to learn from veteran Duane Vermeulen who he is poised to take over from after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Wiese, who made his Bok debut in 2021 against Georgia and has gone on to make 22 appearances, has established himself as an integral part of the team, but he’s still played somewhat in the shadow of Vermeulen over the last two years.

His development is said to be due to his form at English club Leicester Tigers, the trust shown in him by the Boks‘ management and Vermeulen’s mentorship.

Successors at No 8

The World Cup which starts in September might be the last time Bok stalwart Vermeulen wears the green and gold No 8 jersey. Given his age of 37, a succession plan has always been in place with Wiese, Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw emerging as successors.

The Upington-born Wiese appears to be at the forefront to take over from Vermuelen, with both men likely to be in the World Cup squad being announced this week and set to fight it out for the starting role in France.

“Duane is playing good rugby, I’m very happy for him,” Wiese told the media this week from Argentina where he was preparing for Saturday’s Test, which the Boks won 24-13.

“He has a calmness in his game that every player can learn from. I think he brings a respectable aura, I mean he’s a really good guy on top of that. I think the lessons you can take from him is that he’s always calm, and the game never gets to him no matter what the situation is.

“I think our careers are in a good place, I’d say we’re friends. I think it’s good we’re in an environment where we are pushing each other as loosies. Evan, Duane and I are pushing each other for the position, I think it’s a healthy competition in the Boks’ set-up right now.”

World Cup

Wiese, who was once on the books of the Cheetahs, admits he is desperate to make the World Cup squad, which is the pinnacle in the sport.

“It’s the pinnacle of anybody’s career. I think everybody is desperate to get into that squad. I think at this point you do whatever you can to get into the squad,” said Wiese.

“I mean it would be an amazing opportunity and privilege to represent the Springboks at the World Cup.”