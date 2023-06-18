Pollard at 12 for Boks?

By sarugbymag

Handre Pollard could feature at inside centre for the Springboks as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Springboks aim to give Pollard the No 12 jersey in one of the six Test matches before the World Cup, with Damian Willemse starting alongside him at flyhalf.

“We definitely see Handre as an option at 12,” director of rugby Rassie Erasmus told Rapport.

“In the past, we talked about the possibility of Handre as an inside centre, and moved him there in the middle of some Tests. But now the possibility should not be ruled out that he can start in the No 12 jersey in a few Tests.

Using Rugby Championship matches to experiment

Pollard has never started a Test at inside centre and will still be seen as a flyhalf first and foremost at the World Cup, but the Springboks feel a playmaking combination with Willemse can boost their attack, while not taking away from their tactical kicking or goal-kicking.

The experiment is unlikely to take place in the opening Rugby Championship matches against Australia in Pretoria and New Zealand in Auckland, as both Pollard and Willemse are struggling with injuries.

Jantjies to cover

While both players are expected to recover in time for the World Cup, the Springboks have called up Elton Jantjies as flyhalf cover.

Following the Tests at Loftus Versfeld and the Mount Smart Stadium, the Springboks will face Argentina in Johannesburg (29 July) and Buenos Aires (5 August), before taking on Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and finishing their preparation against the All Blacks at Twickenham (25 August).

