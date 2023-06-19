Currie Cup final: Pumas aim to do unthinkable and go back-to-back

By Ross Roche

The Pumas will be aiming to do the unthinkable and defend their Currie Cup title against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein this coming weekend, after they upset the Sharks in their semi-final in Durban on Saturday.

The 26-20 win was the perfect reminder that you can never underestimate the men from Mbombela, as they went into the clash as heavy underdogs but emerged victorious, although they were assisted by a second half red card to Sharks centre Alwayno Visagie.

However, it was the Pumas’ impressive defence that shone through the most after they took a 57th minute lead in the second half and then held out superbly over the final 23 minutes, not allowing the Sharks another point despite them desperately taking the game into overtime.

The Pumas will need to make sure that their defence is just as strong when they face an attack-minded Cheetahs in the final.

Defending champs

Defending the Currie Cup title isn’t anything new; the Bulls did it most recently when they won back to back titles in 2020-21.

But it is not a regular occurrence as you have to go back to 2005-07 when the Cheetahs won it three years in a row, including sharing the title with the Bulls in 2006, while the Bulls also won three in a row from 2002-04.

What would make the Pumas’ feat more impressive, if they can upset the Cheetahs this coming weekend, is that they are considered a minnow in South African rugby, and they have had to do it the hard way both seasons.

Last year the Pumas finished fourth on the log and still won, beating the Cheetahs away and then the Griquas to lift the title.

This year they finished third but again have to do it away twice, with them having passed the first hurdle by beating the Sharks.

The Pumas will be confident going into the final as they have won their last three matches in Bloemfontein, in last year’s pool phase and semi-final, and this year’s pool phase, although the Cheetahs won their most recent encounter in Mbombela.