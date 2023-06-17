Sharks favourites, Pumas underdogs in Currie Cup semi

By Ross Roche

The Sharks will be firm favourites for their massive Currie Cup semi-final encounter against the defending champion Pumas at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5:30pm).

Despite a rather large hiccup in their final pool match of the competition, where a much changed side went down 44-5 to Western Province in Cape Town, the hosts will have shaken that result off and will be ready for the challenge.

Sharks coach Joey Mongalo made a large number of changes to his side for last weekend’s game, which obviously played a major part in the disjointed performance of the team, and he has now reverted back to the side that has been very successful during this year’s competition.

Before last weekend’s game the Sharks had enjoyed a brilliant seven game winning run that had taken them to the top of the table, but had to eventually settle for second on the log.

Season’s success

Earlier in the week Sharks Currie Cup captain Reniel Hugo explained that the reason for their success this season was due to coach Mongalo turning them into desperate men and they will be that on Saturday.

“He wanted us to be desperate men throughout this whole season. He said this season is going to be like a 16-round boxing fight,” explained Hugo.

“In week one we will have the first round, all the way through to round 14. And if we perform in those 14 rounds, it’s going to give us another chance to fight in round 15. That is exactly what we did.

“We are just living the ‘desperate men’ culture out here. In our team, it is not about what you can bring, but how you can serve the guy next to you. So we are just trying to be obedient to each other and I think that is what makes us a good team.”

The Pumas will be underdogs for the match but that is exactly the way they like it and what will make them a dangerous opponent on the day.

Last season the Pumas finished fourth on the Currie Cup log after the pool phase, and went into the knockouts as firm underdogs, only to beat the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein followed by the Griquas in Kimberley to clinch a maiden title.

So they know exactly how to overcome adversity and will be looking to do the same against the Sharks on Saturday.