Ackermann talks up star quality of Junior Bok players included in Rassie’s training group

Junior Springbok loose forward Bathobele Hlekani, winger Cheswill Jooste, and scrumhalf Haashim Pead will join the senior side for a two-week training camp.

Johan Ackermann has sung the praises of three U20 players who have been included in the upcoming Springbok training group.

Loose forward Bathobele Hlekani, winger Cheswill Jooste, and scrumhalf Haashim Pead join 37 Test-capped Springboks for the two-week camp in Johannesburg starting on Sunday.

It follows the side’s triumphant World Rugby U20 Championship campaign, where Pead (six tries) and Jooste were two of the most dangerous backline players in the tournament. Hlekani was also solid in his carries to help lift the trophy.

Ackermann served as a consultant for the Junior Springboks from January to July, finishing his stint on a high with their title win. Now appointed head coach of the Bulls, he leaves with fond memories from his time with the Junior Boks.



‘I hope the future will have the same’

“It was a privilege working with them,” Ackermann said. “The outstanding thing was the hunger they had. Even the players who didn’t make the 30 [championship squad], the players we had to release, they were so hungry to do well. They were so eager to learn. I hope the future will have the same.”

He said there was not one argument or incident of grumbling among the group, adding that coach Kevin Foote, assistant coach Melusi Mthethwa and captain Riley Norton were special in how they turned a talented group into one that could achieve greatness.

Ackermann discussed the strengths of each player included in the Bok group at length.

He said Jooste had “tremendous feet”. “He’s extremely fast, and he’s tough. If he needs to run through a guy, he will do it. Even if he doesn’t have the size, he will take him on. He is not afraid in defence. If you give him space, he’s gone.”

The coach commended Pead, who broke France star Antoine Dupont’s U20 record for running metres by a scrumhalf in the pool stages of the tournament. Pead ran 232 metres from 15 carries, surpassing Dupont’s 227 set in 2016.

Ackermann described Pead as an outstanding nine and one of the team’s leaders. “He brings a lot of calmness. He doesn’t get fazed. His demeanour is relaxed and he takes that over to the game.”

He said the youngster could see space like few could, and was good in his box kicking.

Ackermann sees potential in powerhouse Hlekani

“Batho is a big man, strong. Good ball carrier, physical. I used him a lot for the mauls and we got him jumping, because when I got there he wasn’t jumping in the lineouts.

“In a one-on-one tackle he can hit you. Probably his biggest work-on is that he sometimes tends to think he can keep everybody up because he is so strong, and then he loses metres.”

He said the big man also needed to ensure his work rate didn’t drop during the course of a full match, like it did in the semi-final against Argentina.

“So if he can keep his work rate up, he’s got all the physical attributes to be a very good flanker.”