Race to the Currie Cup playoffs: Five teams fight for two spots in final round

Five teams are battling it out for two Currie Cup semifinal spots, with the Griquas and Cheetahs already through to the playoffs.

The race to the Currie Cup playoffs reaches a climactic conclusion on the final weekend of pool action, as five teams battle it out for the remaining two semifinal places.

On the penultimate weekend of pool play the table topping Griquas and second-placed Cheetahs secured home knockouts, with both locked on 26 points and unable to be caught.

But they still have something to play for as the top team will host the final should they get that far, so the defending champions Griquas, who face the fourth-placed Boland Cavaliers (16 points), and the Cheetahs, who take on the third-placed Pumas (17), will both be eager to win.

Both the Cavaliers and Pumas will, however, be desperate to win themselves as they have a pack of teams on their tails, and a loss could see them drop out of the playoff hunt.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers will have it all to do when they host the Griquas in what should be a carnival atmosphere in Wellington in front of their incredibly passionate supporters, while the Pumas will be banking on home ground advantage against the Cheetahs in Mbombela on Saturday.

Chasing pack

Of the chasing pack the Stormers (16) lead the way, just trailing the Cavaliers on points difference, followed by the Lions (15) and Sharks (13), who are all still in with a shot, and will be hoping for the two sides above them to falter down the home stretch.

The Lions host the Stormers at Ellis Park in what should be a cracking encounter as both teams will be going in full guns blazing to try get themselves into the knockouts.

The Stormers head into the game off a big win over the Bulls last weekend, so will have plenty of momentum, while the Lions lost two games ago and drew against the Sharks last weekend, so will need to hit the ground running on Friday evening.

Although the furthest from the knockouts, the Sharks have the easiest match of the weekend, against the bottom of the log Bulls in the late game on Friday night in Durban.

The Bulls are winless this season and it will thus be the perfect opportunity for the Sharks to get a full house of points and improve their points difference, while hoping that the teams above them all slip up and allow them to sneak into the playoffs.

Fixtures

Friday

Lions v Stormers at Ellis Park: Kick-off 5:05pm

Sharks v Bulls at Kings Park: Kick-off 7:15pm

Saturday

Pumas v Cheetahs at the Mbombela Stadium: Kick-off 2pm

Sunday

Boland Cavaliers v Griquas at the Boland Stadium: Kick-off 3pm