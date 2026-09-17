SA teams out to stamp their authority on this season’s URC

New players and some new coaches should shake up the SA URC teams as they vie for the title this season.

South Africa’s franchises are targeting this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC) in a big way.

While it’s obvious that pressure is on the Bulls to finally get over the line after four defeats in five finals, the Stormers will also rue their failure to host last year’s semi-final after winning their first 10 matches of the season.

They have never lost a home game against Leinster, but a poor regular-season finish saw them travel to Dublin and narrowly lose the semi-final 20-11 before Leinster thrashed the Bulls 36-7 in the grand final.

The Stormers lose Salmaan Moerat, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dylan Maart, and Ruben van Heerden, among others, this season, But they are joined by Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi and Wilco Louw.

The Bulls will rue their heaviest defeat in a play-off, but can draw strength from it coming in Johan Ackermann’s first season in charge, amid a coaching shake-up and after recovering from a seven-match losing streak early in the season.

They will be without Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ruan Nortjé, Wilco Louw and David Kriel this season. But joining them are the likes of Curwin Bosch, Hanro Liebenberg, Thaakir Abrahams, and Dylan Maart.

Lions on the up in URC

The Lions had their most improved season by far. Strong performances throughout the season saw them not just looking set to qualify for their first-ever play-off, but potentially finish in the top four.

But away defeats to Leinster and Munster saw them drop to seventh and have to travel to Leinster, who whipped them 59-10 in the quarter-final.

The Lions also beat the Sharks twice and the Stormers and Bulls once each in their derbies to secure their first-ever South African shield.

The Lions lose Darrien Landsberg, Gianni Lombard, Franco Marais and Lubabalo Dobela, among others. They are joined by several players, including Boeta Chamberlain, JP du Preez, Daniel Kasende and Boan Venter.

After winning the SA Shield for the first time and reaching their first-ever URC semi-final in 2024/25, the Sharks again struggled to fulfil their potential despite their star-studded squad and slumped early in the season. John Plumtree resigned, with Currie Cup coach JP Pietersen taking over in December.

New Sharks attack coach Scott Mathie. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

He fared little better in his debut URC season, as the Sharks won just eight out of 18 matches, finishing 10th.

The union only secured one away victory across all four competitions, against the Stormers in Cape Town. They could not win a single game in Europe, something they at least managed when they finished 14th with four URC wins in 2023/24.

Now they will be further challenged without the likes of Springboks Siya Kolisi, Aphelele Fassie, and Grant Williams. They are, however, joined by Thomas du Toit, Donavan Don, Esethu Mnebelele, Suleiman Hartzenberg, and Ivan van Zyl.

Still, Pietersen is settled now and with former Edinburgh assistant Scott Mathie joining as attack coach, he promised the Sharks will do better this season.

First round fixtures

Friday 25 September

Stormers v Connacht in Galway, 8.45pm

Saturday 26 September

Lions v Leinster at Ellis Park, 1.30pm

Sharks v Ospreys at Kings Park, 4pm

Bulls v Zebre in Parma, 6.30pm