Kolisi’s U12 coach says Boks’ latest Test centurion ‘possessed all the attributes to succeed’

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Test match for South Africa this weekend, in the game against France in Paris.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is set to reach another massive milestone in his already legendary career, when he becomes the ninth centurion in South African rugby history, when he runs onto the Stade de France field to take on France on Saturday night.

Kolisi is already the country’s most successful captain, having lifted two Webb Ellis Cups, led his team to a British and Irish Lions series win and has also won three Rugby Championships, as his major achievements since taking over the Springbok captaincy in 2018.

It has been an incredible journey, from a young boy in the township of Zwide (in Gqeberha), to the Grey High first team, various Eastern Province age group teams, including the Craven Week side, onto the Junior Boks, Stormers, Boks, Sharks, Racing 92 and back to the Sharks.

His first rugby coach was the headmaster of his primary school (Emsengeni) at the time, Eric Songwiqi, who noticed his talent, and he said this week he was thrilled to see how far Kolisi had come.

‘Well-rounded and humble’

“Playing his 100th game for the Springboks is a huge milestone. I am so ecstatic for him because it has not been an easy journey. He has had to overcome so much. Just to play for the national team is a great achievement, so to do it 100 times is amazing,” said Songwiqi this week.

“Siya possessed all the attributes to succeed. He is a well-rounded person who is also very humble, and that is something that has helped him a lot throughout his career. So, it is not a surprise what he has gone on to achieve, because the values that he upholds have helped guide him.

“He was always keen to learn, and one of the most important things was his discipline, it went a long way to making him into who he is today.”

Coach Eric Songwiqi, who first coached Siya Kolisi at primary school level. Picture: Gallo Images / The Herald / Fredlin Adriaan

Recalling when he first saw Kolisi playing rugby, Songwiqi said he stood out, along with a few other talented youngsters, but that it was his leadership qualities that impressed him the most.

“Siya was about 11 when I first saw him and he was part of a huge group of players. But I immediately noticed his leadership qualities. Because of how big the group was I would often get him to assist me to keep the boys in check,” explained Songwiqi.

“He also learnt very quickly and was always focused during our training sessions, so I would get him to help some of the slower learners.

“Even at that young age he was robust, which was another thing that helped him ease into the game, and he improved a lot faster than the other boys, so I knew he was talented.”

Grey High days

It was then his move to Grey Junior that really started Kolisi on his journey to greatness, as playing at one of the Eastern Cape’s traditional powerhouses opened doors for him that would have been a lot harder elsewhere.

“At the time I was also coaching the Eastern Province Primary Schools U12 and U13 teams. I was working with Mr (Andrewe) Hayidakis (from Grey Junior at the time), and we had a wonderful relationship. I had told him about a few boys at school who were very good rugby players,” said Songwiqi.

“I brought them to EP trials and that is where Siya made the EP U12 team. He went to the interprovincial tournament in Mossel Bay, and that is where he showed that he can play rugby.

“It wasn’t only him, there were a few boys who were very good and they were offered bursaries to Grey and Siya was one of them. And that is where it all started.”

Songwiqi says Kolisi’s strong early foundation was integral in him developing into the player that he is today.

Songwiqi still keeps in contact with Kolisi, sometimes being invited to games, and he will message him ahead of his landmark appearance.

“I am so jubilant because looking after his footsteps growing up as a player, when you move to the upper-level life changes and the competition gets very strong which means your foundation has to be very good and that was something I helped nurture. I was ecstatic watching him rising up the ranks,” said Songwiqi.

“He sometimes invites me to games. When the Stormers were playing and even now in Durban when the Sharks are playing he invites me to come up to games.

“I will be messaging him later this week. I also messaged him last week (before the Japan game) because I know that getting this support only makes him stronger.”