Boks won’t let milestones distract them from epic France clash

'The only thing that will be different is Siya will run out 10 seconds earlier. That’s it. We don’t like to make a big thing about it.'

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the team will make minimal fuss publicly about Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test cap, and he himself wasn’t aware of his 50th match in charge of the national side until a few days ago.

Instead, the team will recognise the milestones in their private function after the Test against France at Stade de France on Saturday night.

“When those big milestones come, if you make them bigger than the match, you tend to come second in that match,” Erasmus said after naming his team on Thursday.

Springboks 2-1 at Stade de France

The teams clash at 10.10pm, more than two years since their last encounter – the nail-biting 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the same venue, which South Africa won 29-28.

South Africa have won two of their last three clashes against France, all played in France. Before the 2023 World Cup, the Springboks lost 30-26 in Marseille in 2022 but also won 29-26 at Stade de France in 2018.

The Boks have 2-1 win record at the venue.

Erasmus named a strong and experienced side for the match, with UK-based props Thomas du Toit and Boan Venter returning to the front row.

Damian Willemse returns to fitness to play at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe reverting to wing opposite Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Erasmus happy for Siya… but milestones distract

Erasmus said the Boks had managed the hype around Eben Etzebeth and Willie le Roux’s 100th Tests well, and New Zealand demonstrated the same with Ardie Savea’s 100th against South Africa this year.

“We are very proud of Siya, proud of him reaching that milestone. But there are lot of other guys close to milestones…

“Nothing has changed in our preparation. The only thing that will be different is Siya will run out 10 seconds earlier. That’s it. We don’t like to make a big thing about it.

“Afterwards, at the little team function, we’ll probably do something proper.”

The coach said his 50th was likewise “really not a big thing” and had not been discussed in the team.

He still spoke of Kolisi’s humility as a player and person, always having time for fans, and described him as someone in tune with South Africa’s people – someone they could look up to.