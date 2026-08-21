‘I’m nervous’: Rassie on the Boks’ rivalry with the All Blacks and value of the haka

The Springbok coach described the rivalry as the most enjoyable and nerve-wracking contest he knows in rugby.

Rassie Erasmus talked up the historic rugby rivalry between the Springboks and All Blacks and again urged South Africans to respect the haka during his team announcement on Thursday.

The teams play the first of their four Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tests at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

While the All Blacks have won 63 of the 110 clashes between the teams, the Springboks have had the edge over the last three years and won four of their last five meetings.

These include the 2023 Rugby World Cup final (score 12-11) and the All Blacks’ heaviest defeat in rugby (43-10) in Wellington that helped South Africa win back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time last year.

Erasmus said it would be “stupid” to think Saturday’s Test would be as easy as that last clash.

‘Nerve-wracking’

As a Springbok player between 1997 and 2001, and having taken over the coaching reins months after their 57-0 thrashing by New Zealand in Albany and 25-24 victory in response in 2017, Erasmus knew full well the pride New Zealand takes in its rugby and how fiercely they would fight to win against the Springboks.

“If it isn’t the greatest rivalry, then hell, it’s by a small margin. It’s a very emotional, proud thing to be part of,” Erasmus said, adding that the Springboks had learned much from the All Blacks about pride and solidarity.

He added that when it came to pressure games, this rivalry and the World Cup reminded him that “all coaches get fired” at some point.

But that made him value these contests even more.

“I would lie if I said for me personally this is not the most enjoyable, and nerve-wracking, [rivalry].

“As I’m sitting here, I’m nervous. I won’t pretend I’m not. He’s nervous [pointing to Damian Willemse]. The team is nervous. The supporters are nervous.

“But I’m pretty sure it’s the same on the other side too.”

Rassie urges Springboks, fans to respect the haka

The Springbok coach said it was a privilege to face the haka. He again asked fans to be silent when the All Blacks perform their pre-game ritual.

Recently, South African fans have chanted “olé” to drown it out.

“I will WhatsApp and Tweet to the people at Ellis Park [to respect it]. Since [New Zealand-born Springbok assistant coach] Tony Brown told us what it means, we not just respect it but admire it a bit more.”

Erasmus said his players would not be seen to show irreverence towards it, as South African players had in the past.

“We have always had this weird opinion about the Haka as an advantage, and why can the All Blacks do it… We always thought, how are we going to cancel this?

“But since Tony explained it, it’s actually an honour for us to face it… It doesn’t scare us. It’s not what it does to us, it’s what it does for them. You can’t nullify that.

“So us going into a huddle or steaming up to them [won’t happen]. It is something that is really powerful and something you are proud to see. After that, we can go crazy.”