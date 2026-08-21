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Rassie hopes to win first Test, but targets rounds three and four

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

21 August 2026

06:02 am

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said he was '100% sure' there would be six or seven more injuries in each side by game three, which will be the decider.

Fullback Damian Willemse and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus

Fullback Damian Willemse and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus during the team announcement press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said while winning the first Test against New Zealand was important, the third or fourth game would decide the series, and so rotation was key until then.

The teams play four Tests during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series – New Zealand’s first full-length tour of South Africa in 30 years, starting with the 5.10pm clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Erasmus waited to announce his team on Thursday afternoon, though he said his players had known the line-up since last Friday.

He said regular captain Siya Kolisi, and locks Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert had just about returned from injury, but he didn’t want to risk them yet.

‘Not the game that will determine the series’

“We will definitely try our utmost to win the first Test match. But… this is definitely not the game that will determine the series,” Erasmus said.

“The decider will always be match three. I am 100% sure that by round three, there will be another six or seven injuries in each camp. So managing players’ game time is very important.”

He said the Springboks had learned from the 2021 British & Irish Lions series and past World Cups, that losing an early game or match in a pool was not the end of the world.

“There is time to come back in the series… It’s about who is still standing and how many men you have fit when it gets to Orlando [FNB Stadium], and then eventually Baltimore.”

The All Blacks, meanwhile, slotted Will Jordan and Cam Roigard into the team straight out of injury.

Erasmus said his halfback pairing of Grant Williams and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu were “our best options to start”.

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“Sacha has done wonderful things for us,” the coach said, adding that he was part of the Springboks’ record 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington last year.

Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok cover nine and 10 from the bench, Erasmus adding that the remaining scrumhalves and Handré Pollard could come into play later in the series.

Springbok centre plays 100th Test in clash against All Blacks

Erasmus also lauded the quality of centre Damian de Allende, who plays his 100th Test for the Boks, saying his strength lies in his tactical acumen as much as his physicality.

Cobus Wiese is the only lock on the bench, set to cover for (No 4) Eben Etzebeth as Ruan Nortjé is covered by flanker and captain Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The Springboks have won four of the last five clashes between the sides.

But Erasmus warned they would be “stupid” if they thought the game would be as easy as it was in their record win in Wellington.

The Bok coach said the All Blacks would be out to impose their tempo on the game but said “it’s going to be a grind”.

“It’s such a close contest. I don’t think Dave [Rennie] could tell you who will win on Saturday. I certainly can’t tell you who will win.”

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All Blacks rugby team Rassie Erasmus Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
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