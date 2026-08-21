‘Mr Dependable’ Damian de Allende joins 100 club for Springboks

The big centre made his debut 12 years ago and is now part of an elite group.

The Springboks’ ‘Mr Dependable’, Damian de Allende, will become the 10th Bok to reach 100 caps when he takes to the field for their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry opener against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday (5.10pm).

De Allende follows in the footsteps of Percy Montgomery, John Smit, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Jean de Villiers, Tendai Mtawarira and Eben Etzebeth, and hot on the heels of Willie le Roux and captain Siya Kolisi, who brought up their centuries last year.

The big centre made his Bok debut against Argentina as a 22-year-old in 2014, and 12 years later reaches the incredible milestone against the Boks’ biggest rivals, the All Blacks.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday fondly recalled a player he first met when he was Director of Rugby at the Stormers almost 15 years ago.

“We are all very excited for Damian, and to achieve this milestone in this series makes it even more special. He’s a great team man, and servant to the game, so we hope we can make it a memorable day for him,” said Erasmus.

“I remember when I saw him for the first time, I was Director of Rugby at the Stormers and I didn’t know him very well. But when I saw him playing against guys like Sonny Bill Williams, and I am a big Sonny Bill fan, he was one of the few guys who could handle him. In all aspects of play.

“He’s a really tough guy and doesn’t stand back for anything. He is also a very reserved and quiet guy. People think his big skill is his physicality. But his understanding of the game, and the way he gets involved in the game (are big strengths). He doesn’t talk a lot, but he’s been vice captain a hell of a lot.

Willemse praise

Teammate Damian Willemse, who recently brought up his 50-cap milestone for the Boks, backed up his coach with praise for De Allende.

“He’s a real character in the team. He is very reserved, but he knows how to get the team going and never takes any praise. He’s been vice captain for us, and has stepped up in big games and played big roles for us.

“He never takes any of that shine, and is always available to train and play. I am not sure when the last time was that he missed a (big) Test match or even a training session. He is just a world class player and I am very proud of him.

“I am sure his hometown, Milnerton, will be really proud of him. So we want to go out and make him proud. It is a very special occasion and he joins an elite group.”

Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is captaining the Boks in the absence of Siya Kolisi on Saturday, is primed to follow De Allende and bring up his 100th cap if he is not injured this weekend and plays in the second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town next weekend.