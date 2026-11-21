Siya Kolisi said the Springboks owe it to South Africans to play to the best of their abilities.

The Springboks will need to be strong not just in their scrums if they want to beat Ireland on Saturday, said captain Siya Kolisi, who urged the team to take the chances they didn’t against France last weekend.

The Boks were unable to capitalise on their set-piece dominance in their 21-19 defeat to France in Paris and must now beat Ireland, or secure a losing bonus point if New Zealand take nothing from England in London earlier in the day, to finish top of the Southern Hemisphere table ahead of next weekend’s Nations Championship finals.

While head coach Rassie Erasmus will watch the game from his hotel room after receiving a six-match ban for his comments about the refereeing during the match against France, his presence and energy at training lifted the team’s morale.

Still, Kolisi said Friday that last year’s incredible scrum dominance against Ireland at the same Dublin venue – where South Africa won six scrum penalties and were awarded a penalty try from a scrum – was in the past.

Ireland’s scrum has improved

“Their scrum is much better than it was a year ago. You can see they are getting penalties against teams,” Kolisi said, alluding to Ireland’s dominance during their 43-15 victory over Fiji last weekend.

“Our focus is not on what they will do. It is making sure we stick to our plans.

“We have to make sure we are good in our set-piece and in general play as well. We will have to be good defensively, and when we have opportunities – like we did last week, we didn’t take them – hopefully this week we can convert more.”

The Springbok captain said set-piece dominance only presented opportunities to attack. It was up to the Boks to turn that momentum into points.

Springboks aim to make South Africa proud

When Irish media asked whether Erasmus was being dramatic in describing the loss to France as a huge disappointment, Kolisi explained rugby has become a source of hope for many South Africans since 1995.

“Rugby does a lot for our country. It may sound dramatic to you but to us it means so much more.

“When we lose, it gets tough. People care a lot about it…. We never want to lose when we are wearing the jersey.”

Kolisi said they could not always control the outcome of a game. But the Springboks owed it to South Africa to play with all their hearts.