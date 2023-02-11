Rassie Erasmus is back on Twitter — having a go at Nick Mallett

sarugbymag

Rassie Erasmus is back on Twitter and this time he’s taking shots at former Bok coach Nick Mallett.

Erasmus took to the social media platform in the early hours of Saturday morning to blast Mallett for comments made in the latest episode of SuperSport’s panel show, Final Whistle.

Mallett – joined by Swys de Bruin, Hanyani Shimange and host Owen Nkumane – debated the state of South African rugby and whether the number of teams should be reduced.

Erasmus’ job

When asked by Nkumane about the state of coaching in South Africa, Mallett levelled criticism at Erasmus, suggesting the SA Rugby director of rugby was not doing his job.

“That’s part of the director of rugby’s job. That’s Rassie’s job. His job is to bring coaches through and bring referees through. It’s a very big job that he has got,” said Mallett.

“He shouldn’t be on social media talking about the Springboks. He should be doing his job properly.”

Erasmus posted his response to Mallett on social media and said the former Springbok coach’s comments were without substance.

‘Without any substance’

“I struggled to sleep because I was really upset about your comments last week on the Final Whistle. It’s the things that you said without any substance behind it,” said Erasmus.

“Nick, I am just going to tell you straight up – you don’t know what a rugby director is or what his job is. I am not appointing coaches. I have no authority in appointing coaches.

“I do have a programme running called the ‘Fast Tracking of Elite Black Players’. These are players who haven’t had the opportunity in Super Rugby or the URC and we are fast tracking them. We have a sponsor for that programme and we are proud of them.

“When you talk about players running sideways for 20 minutes, we have EPD [Elite Player Development] systems from U15 where players learn those things. Some players learn it well, some not so well. I would urge you to go and sit with Louis Koen and the EPD managers, who without any budget are running those programmes to make sure those players get better.

‘Springboks most important’

“You talk about that I must get the referees right and stop tweeting. The Springboks are the most important thing. That’s my first priority. I will do anything to make the Springboks win. Please don’t stop me there.

“We are bringing referees through, but it has to be accepted by World Rugby. If you can help in any way there, it will be really, really great.

“Nick, I am not going to fight with you in any way. I am just saying, between what’s happening on the ground and what you guys are showing on SuperSport, somewhere there is a truth.

“I would suggest that you hang close to that truth, because currently you are far away and are missing the ball by quite a distance.”

— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 11, 2023

