Rassie thanks Joburg for respecting the haka, hopes Cape Town will do the same

Scrumhalf Reinach also spoke of what it was like to hear the haka without noise from the crowd.

Rassie Erasmus thanked the South African fans who attended Saturday’s Ellis Park Test against the All Blacks for being quiet during the haka.

The Springbok head coach said he expected Saturday’s second Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test in Cape Town to go the same way.

The Springboks lost 33-16 to the All Blacks at Ellis Park and have vowed to produce better performances in the next three Tests in Cape Town, Soweto and Baltimore.

‘A pride thing’

Erasmus had asked fans to respect the haka in the build-up to the Ellis Park game, as New Zealand’s pre-game ritual has increasingly been drowned out by chants of “olé” in South African stadiums.

The crowd was largely quiet on the night. Those around them hushed the odd fan who jeered or whistled.

“It’s an honour facing the haka,” Erasmus said on Tuesday.

“I’m thankful people were quiet. It’s a pride thing for us to say we have been part of it.”

He said the haka did not give the All Blacks an advantage, as some in the past believed. This was seen in how the Springboks controlled possession, territory and the scrum battle for the first 55 minutes.

The Springbok coach expected Cape Town to respect the haka too. He even joked that there were so many All Blacks fans there, there was no doubt about it.

All Blacks haka all about respect

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach described experiencing the haka properly as “cool”.

“It’s awesome to stand there and see the haka, listen and look them in the eye as they do their thing. We take it as a challenge.

“It is their way to get ready before the kick-off. But the crowd being quiet, all of that, huge respect. They [the All Blacks] deserved it.”

Another highlight of the series was former All Blacks legend Ma’a Nonu’s solo haka before playing for the Sharks against his old team.

“It was such a privilege and an honour, and to do the haka, showing my respect on behalf of my family to the team I love,” Nonu said.