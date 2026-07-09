Springboks v Scotland: All the stats and facts you need to know

Here are a number of interesting stats and facts about the Springbok team that will take on Scotland on Saturday.

The Springboks and Scotland will clash for the 31st time when they meet in round two of the new Nations Championship competition at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

The current world champions, the Boks, go into the game on the back of a 45-21 win against England at Ellis Park last weekend, while Scotland picked up a 47-38 away win against Argentina in South America.

Here then are some interesting bits of information you might want to know ahead of Saturday’s round two match.

Springbok record against Scotland

The teams have met 30 times, with the Boks winning 25 and Scotland five.

In total, the Boks have scored 792 points in their previous meetings, Scotland have scored 339. The Boks have scored 96 tries to Scotland’s 32.

Recent run of form

The Springboks have won nine successive Test matches against Scotland since losing 21-17 at Murrayfield in 2010, which marked only their second defeat against the Scots since the game turned professional.

South Africa’s last win against the Scots was at Murrayfield in November 2024, the visitors picking up a 32-15 win.

Playing at Loftus Versfeld

Saturday’s match will mark the first time the Springboks face Scotland in Pretoria. The teams have only met six times in South Africa, with the Boks winning all of those matches.

This will be Scotland’s fifth Test at Loftus Versfeld though – they played Italy there in a quadrangular series in 2013, as well as three matches at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, including a 48-30 quarter-final defeat against New Zealand.

Record in SA

This match will mark the first time the Springboks face Scotland in South Africa since 2014, with that match being played in Gqeberha, where the Boks won 55-6 and Handré Pollard made his Test debut.

The only match the teams have ever played on the Highveld was in Johannesburg in 2003, which the home side won 28-19.

Players in action

Pieter-Steph du Toit, who will lead the Boks for the second time in as many weeks, requires only three more Test appearances after this match to earn his 100th Test.

Twelve players in the Boks’ matchday squad have played less than 10 Tests – Edwill van der Merwe (5), Embrose Papier (7), Evan Roos (8), Paul de Villiers (1), Cobus Wiese (2), Johan Grobbelaar (8), Boan Venter (8), Ntuthuko Mchunu (3), Zach Porthen (4), Ben-Jason Dixon (8), Vincent Tshituka (1), Quan Horn (1).

Bok caps

The total number of Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is 445. There are 274 caps in the backline, with 171 caps among the forwards. On the bench, there are a further 69 caps.

The average caps per player in the backline is 39, the forwards 21, while the players on the bench average 9, making it one of the more inexperienced Bok matchday squads for some time.