SA and NZ set to write another chapter in special rugby rivalry in U20 final

The Junior Boks and Junior All Blacks meet in a blockbuster World Rugby U20 Championship final in Italy on Saturday night.

The Junior Boks during their World Rugby U20 Championship semifinal win over Argentina in Italy on Monday night. Picture: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

The rugby rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand will enter another chapter on Saturday when the Junior Springboks face the Junior All Blacks in the final of the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship in Rovigo, Italy.

The Junior Boks qualified for their first final appearance since 2014 when they defeated Argentina Monday evening in Viadana, while New Zealand beat France in their semi-final played earlier in the day at the same venue.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote spoke of the significance of the occasion set to happen on Saturday, highlighting the rivalry and rugby culture shared by both nations.

“Every child in South Africa and every child in New Zealand who has ever picked up a rugby ball dreams of this occasion. It’s a special moment, and they (NZ) are a special side. A final between these two teams is fantastic for the game of rugby,” said Foote.

Junior Bok captain Riley Norton echoed his coach’s sentiments, calling the final the ‘ultimate test’ for the South African U20 side.

No extra motivation

“You don’t need any extra motivation for a final like this. As coach Kevin said, you dream of a match like this. Facing the haka on Saturday, the history and tradition of rugby between SA and NZ is just unbelievable,” explained Norton.

“We love playing each other and have great respect for one another. It’s going to be an 80-minute battle. We’re extremely excited for Saturday, and I know the guys are up for it and very keen.”

While the SA U20s are excited for the final, Foote emphasised that the Junior Boks remain focused on growth and continuous improvement: “We’ll keep improving, and the thing is that we’ve played some awesome rugby in this tournament. I couldn’t be prouder of this group.

“I told them in the changeroom (after the Argentina victory) how proud I am, to be on this journey with them is very special. They are absolute warriors and remain humble.”

The Junior Boks enjoyed a non-training on Tuesday to recover from their energy-sapping semi-final against Argentina and will resume preparations on Wednesday at their base in Valpolicella outside Verona.

The matchday squad to face New Zealand will be announced on Thursday afternoon. Saturday’s final marks the first time the two sides meet in a World Rugby U20 Championship final since South Africa’s memorable victory over New Zealand in the 2012 sold-out final at Newlands in Cape Town.