OPINION: Serious Junior Bok talent bodes well for the future of the Springboks

The Junior Boks and Junior All Blacks are the only two unbeaten teams in the competition and will contest the World Rugby U20 Champs final in Italy on Saturday.

Junior Bok utility forward Bathobele Hlekani has enjoyed a strong World Rugby U20 Championship and is one of the players to watch for the future. Picture: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Some serious talent is rising through the ranks of the Junior Springboks, with a number of potential future stars on show at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy, and that can only bode well for the future of the Springboks.

The Junior Boks have been in scintillating form and have swept all before them on their way to their first final appearance in 11 years, where they will face fierce Southern Hemisphere rivals, the All Blacks U20s.

It has been an impressive campaign for the Junior Boks, with them hammering Australia (73-17) and Scotland (73-14), while beating defending champs England (32-22) in the pool face to cruise into the semifinals.

Up against fellow Southern Hemisphere rivals Argentina they showed their class by clinching a comfortable 48-24 win despite being heavily penalised and not at their best, to reach their first final since 2014 (when they were edged by England 21-20).

The New Zealand U20s got off to a slow start against Italy, winning 14-5, but have since stepped it up with wins over Georgia (39-18), Ireland (69-22), and France (34-26) to reach their first final since 2017 (when they defeated England).

It is thus all set up for a blockbuster final, and a repeat of the 2012 final in South Africa, the only other time they have met in the trophy match, with the Junior Boks emerging as 22-16 winners on that occasion.

A number of Junior Bok players will be aiming to impress, and based on current form have bright futures ahead of them.

2012 heroes

They will also be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of their 2012 heroes, like Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handre Pollard and Steven Kitshoff, who have all gone on to become double Springbok World Cup winners.

Others also found considerable success, with Jan Serfontein, Dillyn Leyds, Raymond Rhule and Travis Ismaiel all becoming Springboks, while Paul Willemse (France), Oli Kebble (Scotland) and Braam Steyn (Italy), also became internationals for other nations.

A number of the Junior Bok class of 2025 have shown they have the talent to make the step up.

Electrifying scrumhalf Haashim Pead has been brilliant and must be one of the contenders for player of the tournament, and currently leads the try scoring charts with six tries, while he has also made four try assists.

Flyhalf Vusi Moyo is the leading points scorer with 50 points, and his unerring boot has been impressive over the tournament.

Captain Riley Norton is a dual sport star, having captained the SA U19 cricket team at last year’s U19 World Cup, and having chosen rugby, with him contracted to the Stormers, and he will hope to lead his side to U20 glory.

Other players that have also impressed for the Junior Boks include utility forward Bhatobele Hlekani, outside backs Cheswill Jooste and Gilermo Mentoe, centre Albie Bester and loose forward Xola Nyali among others.

Whether they will be able to make the step up to the big leagues remains to be seen, but they have certainly proved they have the talent, and another big effort in helping their team clinch the U20 champs title will be another step in the right direction.