SA Rugby announce another new tier 1 sponsor

The deal will see all national teams now having two major names on their training jerseys.

Just hours after announcing that banking group FNB was to be SA Rugby and the Springboks’ new headline sponsor, taking over from MTN, they have revealed that retailer Pick n Pay have also joined the rugby fraternity as a key sponsor.

Pick n Pay have signed a four-year contract as a tier 1 sponsor of SA Rugby, with the company’s logo set to feature in gold on the back of the Springbok jersey, as well as those of all other national teams in a ground-breaking new partnership.

The South African retail giant’s logo will make its debut on the green and gold jersey at the Hong Kong Sevens this weekend. The Blitzboks’ first match of the tournament is against Uruguay at 11.56am on Friday.

On front of training apparel

The Pick n Pay logo will also appear on the front of all national teams’ training apparel in a new departure for SA Rugby’s sponsorship model. Historically, the rights to the front of the playing jersey and training jersey have been the preserve of a single partner.

The sponsorship will also have an impact at match-day level as Pick n Pay have also acquired the naming rights to the national club championship, the Gold Cup, and an exciting new women’s rugby competition, the details of which will be announced later this year.