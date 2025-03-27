Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

SA Rugby announce another new tier 1 sponsor

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

27 Mar 2025

08:23 am

The deal will see all national teams now having two major names on their training jerseys.

Selvyn Davids

Selvyn Davids in the new-look Sevens jersey. Picture: Supplied

Just hours after announcing that banking group FNB was to be SA Rugby and the Springboks’ new headline sponsor, taking over from MTN, they have revealed that retailer Pick n Pay have also joined the rugby fraternity as a key sponsor.

Pick n Pay have signed a four-year contract as a tier 1 sponsor of SA Rugby, with the company’s logo set to feature in gold on the back of the Springbok jersey, as well as those of all other national teams in a ground-breaking new partnership.

The South African retail giant’s logo will make its debut on the green and gold jersey at the Hong Kong Sevens this weekend. The Blitzboks’ first match of the tournament is against Uruguay at 11.56am on Friday.

On front of training apparel

The Pick n Pay logo will also appear on the front of all national teams’ training apparel in a new departure for SA Rugby’s sponsorship model. Historically, the rights to the front of the playing jersey and training jersey have been the preserve of a single partner.

The sponsorship will also have an impact at match-day level as Pick n Pay have also acquired the naming rights to the national club championship, the Gold Cup, and an exciting new women’s rugby competition, the details of which will be announced later this year.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Slight decrease in Vaal Dam water level: Here’s why and where it stands at now
Crime Corruption crisis deepens within Gauteng police force
South Africa WATCH: ‘The president appoints ambassadors,’ says Ramaphosa
South Africa Motsoaledi to withdraw controversial ban on cannabis, hemp products
South Africa WATCH: Ramaphosa describes US funding cut to SA as a ‘wake-up call’, says ‘it’s their money’

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp