Springboks playing overseas should return to SA — Jake White

Jake White warned sponsors could one day pull out of supporting local clubs because South Africa's best players are overseas.

Former Springbok coach and current Bulls director of rugby Jake White has stressed the view that top South African players plying their trade at overseas clubs should return to play in South Africa.

This, he said, would strengthen local unions, perhaps increase the number of unions in the Currie Cup from eight to 10, and possibly attract more sponsors.

White was speaking to media on Friday, a week after Irish side Leinster suffered their first defeat in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season. The Bulls ended their 12-game winning streak with a scintillating 21–20 win at Loftus.

During the game, Leinster fielded the international talent of South African double World Cup winner RG Snyman, New Zealand star Jordie Barrett and French veteran Rabah Slimani.

White says Snyman should be in SA

The conversation moved to Snyman signing a contract extension with Leinster, though White has in the past urged the former Bulls man to return to the country.

“RG should be playing for a South African franchise, that’s how it should be,” White said.

“Would [French star Antoine] Dupont be allowed to go play in Japan? Not would he go, would they allow it? Would French rugby allow Dupont, as one of the best players in the world, as is RG as a forward?

“I think it’s wrong. I know people will watch this podcast and read what you [the media] have posted and go, ‘But Jake says…’ But it wouldn’t happen in any other sport.

“It’s irrelevant how much money there is, if you want to be a Springbok you must play in South Africa. We mustn’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg.”

But Snyman is just one of dozens of South Africans playing overseas. And White may be feeling personally disgruntled with Bulls star Kurt-Lee Arendse’s sabbatical in Japan not looking like it will end before the season is over.

Long list of SA players at overseas clubs

Other Springboks playing overseas include Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende, Lood de Jager, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith.

Handré Pollard is currently at Leicester Tigers but will be returning to his former club, the Bulls, for a two-year deal from July.

There are also many quality players on the fringe of Springbok selection playing overseas, including Juarno Augustus, Tyrone Green, Dan du Preez, Rob du Preez, Hanro Liebenberg and others.

“We must be careful, and I’ve said it to you [media] many times, there is going to be a time when the big sponsors are not going to put money into the local game because the best players are not here,” White added.

“It’s happened in every other sport. Why would rugby be different?”